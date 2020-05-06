Swiss Bank: Geneva-based Reyl to launch first Swiss digital private bank next year – Latest news

Geneva-based Reyl plans to launch Switzerland's first digital private bank next year, targeting clients who are wealthy rather than super wealthy and who seek to undermine more established asset managers, a Reyl partner told Reuters. .

There are online banks like Swissquote, but they only offer limited personalized advice, Pasha Bakhtiar said in an interview.

"That is why we are convinced that the launch of Switzerland's first digital private bank definitely has some traction," he said.

Smartphone banks, including N26 in Germany and Revolut in Great Britain, have gained millions of customers in just a few years.

Alpian, as the new bank would name it, takes a different approach: fewer customers who are willing to pay a fee in exchange for more than just payments and account services.

It would take advantage of Switzerland's significant number of wealthy people with assets of 100,000 to 1 million Swiss francs ($ 1.03 million), which are expected to withstand the devastating impact of the coronavirus crisis in many parts of the world economy.

They have become accustomed to video conferencing, potentially making them receptive to the new digital bank approach, which would allow clients to see investment possibilities through 60-second video clips and seek advice through video chat.

Alpian is reviewing pricing models. One would have clients pay 0.5% of assets under management as a fixed annual fee. That could be only about half the level that some Swiss asset management banks charge.

"Our goal is not only to disrupt the supply, but also to disrupt the price," Bakhtiar said.

In a base scenario, Alpian could be profitable with 80,000 clients in a Swiss market where 2.6 million people have assets of the target size. The digital bank could expand to neighboring countries in the long term. The plan is for Alpian to recover by 2024.

In a first round of financing, Alpian raised 12.2 million francs, valuing the business at around 56 million francs. Almost a quarter of the shares belong to investors, such as private equity companies and wealthy people, while 26% is reserved for employees. Reyl and Reyl's partners have the majority.

The funds should be sufficient to start operating in early 2021, Bakhtiar said.

"We are planning an additional round of financing in the third or fourth quarter of this year to raise the regulatory capital that will be required by (the supervisor) FINMA before granting a license," he said.

Alpian aims to roughly double its workforce of a dozen employees by the time it goes live.

Reyl's research has found that many young professionals with investible assets of several hundred thousand francs are dissatisfied with existing asset management options.

Most thought their funds were too small for a traditional private bank, but they wanted personal service banks that cater to a mass audience to not provide. They also had trouble navigating online investment deals without deep financial knowledge.

