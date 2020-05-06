Suspect wanted by alleged man shooting multiple times in Mesquite – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Mesquite police released a photo of a suspect suspected of shooting and is asking the public to help investigators locate him.

Police said Thursday, April 30 at approximately 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 3200 block of Point East Drive.

The suspect, later identified as Dalton Hairston, 26, of Mesquite, allegedly shot another person there and left.

The victim was beaten several times but survived his injuries.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $ 5000.00 for information called Crime Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and prosecution of this felony.

If you have information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-TIPS (8477); or Detective D. Barrett at 972-216-6791 or [email protected]