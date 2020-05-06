Surface Book 3 vs. MacBook Pro vs. Dell XPS: How the Best Laptop Specifications Compare

Microsoft's new Surface Book 3 is here, with an update that keeps the design largely the same as the previous model, but revises the internal specs to the highest standards of what you'd expect from a 2020 laptop.
The new laptops, again, available in 13.5 and 15-inch sizes, promise improvements of up to 50 percent compared to their predecessors, with options for discrete Nvidia GTX 1650 Max-Q graphics cards in the 13-inch model. , and the GTX 1660Ti in the 15 inches. (Business customers will also have the option of the Quadro RTX 3000.)
The processors have also been upgraded to Intel's 10th generation Ice Lake chips for better performance and battery optimization. The new Surface Book 3 models can also charge faster and offer the option to configure with up to 32 GB of RAM for more demanding users.
Of course, specs aren't the full story of any laptop, but the Surface Book 3 line seems to have a lot to offer. For a better idea of how it's measured, we've compiled a few charts comparing the new hardware to other top 13-inch and 15-inch laptops, including Apple's recently revamped MacBook Pro lineup, below.
Surface Book 3 (13.5-inch) comparison
|Category
|Surface Book 3 (base configuration)
|Surface Book 3 (top configuration)
|MacBook Pro (basic configuration)
|MacBook Pro (top configuration)
|Dell XPS 15 (base configuration)
|Dell XPS 15 (top configuration)
|Category
|Surface Book 3 (base configuration)
|Surface Book 3 (top configuration)
|MacBook Pro (basic configuration)
|MacBook Pro (top configuration)
|Dell XPS 15 (base configuration)
|Dell XPS 15 (top configuration)
|starting price
|$ 2,299
|$ 3,399
|$ 2,399
|$ 2,799
|$ 1,100
|$ 1,899.99
|YOU
|Windows 10
|Windows 10
|macOS Catalina
|macOS Catalina
|Windows 10
|Windows 10
|Monitor
|15 inches (3240 x 2160,)
|15 inches (3240 x 2160)
|16-inch Retina display (3072 x1920)
|16-inch Retina display (3072 x1920)
|15.6 inches (1920 x 1080)
|15.6 (3840 x 2160) OLED
|Pixels Per Inch
|260 ppi
|260 ppi
|226 ppi
|226 ppi
|141 ppi
|282 ppi
|Update frequency
|Up to 60Hz
|Up to 60Hz
|Up to 60Hz
|Up to 60Hz
|Up to 60Hz
|Up to 60Hz
|Aspect ratio
|3: 2
|3: 2
|16:10
|16:10
|16: 9
|16: 9
|Dimensions
|13.5 x 9.87 inch
|13.5 x 9.87 inch
|14.09 x 9.68 inch
|14.09 x 9.68 inch
|14.06 x 9.07 inch
|14.06 x 9.07 inch
|Thickness
|0.90 inch
|0.90 inch
|0.64 inch
|0.64 inch
|0.66 inch
|0.66 inch
|Weight
|1,905g
|1,905g
|1,406g
|1,406g
|1,800g
|2,000g
|Battery capacity
|Claims of up to 17.5 hours.
|Claims of up to 17.5 hours.
|58.2 watt hour
|58 watt hour
|56 watt hour
|97 watt hour
|Processor
|Intel Core i5-1035G7 Quad Core 10 GHz 1.2 GHz
|Intel Core i7-1065G7 quad-core 10th generation 1.3 GHz
|Intel Core i7 6-core 9.6 GHz to 2.6 GHz
|Intel Core i9 8-core 9 GHz to 2.3 GHz
|Intel Core i5-9300H 9th Gen 2.4GHz 4-core
|9th Generation Intel® Core ™ i7-9750H
|Graphics
|Nvidia GeForce GTX
1660 Ti Max-Q with 6GB DDR6 memory
|Nvidia GeForce GTX
1660 Ti Max-Q with 6GB DDR6 memory
|AMD Radeon Pro 5300M with 4GB of GDDR6 memory
|AMD Radeon Pro 5500M with 4GB of GDDR6 memory
|Intel UHD 630 graphics
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 with 4GB GDDR5 memory
|RAM
|16 GB
|32GB
|16GB 2666MHz DDR4 memory
|16GB 2666MHz DDR4 memory
|8 GB 2666 MHz DDR4 memory
|32GB 2666MHz DDR4 memory
|Storage
|256GB
|2 TB
|512 GB SSD
|1TB SSD
|256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
|1TB NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD
|Ports
|Two USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, one USB-C, two Surface Connect ports, SDXC card reader
|Two USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, one USB-C, two Surface Connect ports, SDXC card reader
|Four Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports
|Four Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports
|One HDMI, 1 Thunderbolt 3 USB-C, two USB-A 3.1, SD card reader
|One HDMI, 1 Thunderbolt 3 USB-C, two USB-A 3.1, SD card reader
|Rear cameras
|1080p single lens
|1080p single lens
|N / A
|N / A
|N / A
|N / A
|Front cameras
|1080p single lens
|1080p single lens
|720p
|720p
|720p
|720p
|Biometrics
|Windows Hello
|Windows Hello
|touch id
|touch id
|Fingerprint reader
|Fingerprint reader
|Power adapter
|127W
|127W
|96W USB-C
|96W USB-C
|130W
|130W
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver
|Space gray, silver
|Space gray, silver
|Silver
|Silver
|Wi-Fi 6
|yes
|yes
|No
|No
|yes
|yes
|3.5mm headphone jack
|yes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|yes
