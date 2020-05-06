Surface Book 3 vs. MacBook Pro vs. Dell XPS: How the Best Laptop Specifications Compare

Microsoft's new Surface Book 3 is here, with an update that keeps the design largely the same as the previous model, but revises the internal specs to the highest standards of what you'd expect from a 2020 laptop.

The new laptops, again, available in 13.5 and 15-inch sizes, promise improvements of up to 50 percent compared to their predecessors, with options for discrete Nvidia GTX 1650 Max-Q graphics cards in the 13-inch model. , and the GTX 1660Ti in the 15 inches. (Business customers will also have the option of the Quadro RTX 3000.)

The processors have also been upgraded to Intel's 10th generation Ice Lake chips for better performance and battery optimization. The new Surface Book 3 models can also charge faster and offer the option to configure with up to 32 GB of RAM for more demanding users.

Of course, specs aren't the full story of any laptop, but the Surface Book 3 line seems to have a lot to offer. For a better idea of ​​how it's measured, we've compiled a few charts comparing the new hardware to other top 13-inch and 15-inch laptops, including Apple's recently revamped MacBook Pro lineup, below.

Surface Book 3 (13.5-inch) comparison Category Surface Book 3 (base configuration) Surface Book 3 (top configuration) MacBook Pro (basic configuration) MacBook Pro (top configuration) Dell XPS 15 (base configuration) Dell XPS 15 (top configuration) Category Surface Book 3 (base configuration) Surface Book 3 (top configuration) MacBook Pro (basic configuration) MacBook Pro (top configuration) Dell XPS 15 (base configuration) Dell XPS 15 (top configuration) starting price $ 2,299 $ 3,399 $ 2,399 $ 2,799 $ 1,100 $ 1,899.99 YOU Windows 10 Windows 10 macOS Catalina macOS Catalina Windows 10 Windows 10 Monitor 15 inches (3240 x 2160,) 15 inches (3240 x 2160) 16-inch Retina display (3072 x1920) 16-inch Retina display (3072 x1920) 15.6 inches (1920 x 1080) 15.6 (3840 x 2160) OLED Pixels Per Inch 260 ppi 260 ppi 226 ppi 226 ppi 141 ppi 282 ppi Update frequency Up to 60Hz Up to 60Hz Up to 60Hz Up to 60Hz Up to 60Hz Up to 60Hz Aspect ratio 3: 2 3: 2 16:10 16:10 16: 9 16: 9 Dimensions 13.5 x 9.87 inch 13.5 x 9.87 inch 14.09 x 9.68 inch 14.09 x 9.68 inch 14.06 x 9.07 inch 14.06 x 9.07 inch Thickness 0.90 inch 0.90 inch 0.64 inch 0.64 inch 0.66 inch 0.66 inch Weight 1,905g 1,905g 1,406g 1,406g 1,800g 2,000g Battery capacity Claims of up to 17.5 hours. Claims of up to 17.5 hours. 58.2 watt hour 58 watt hour 56 watt hour 97 watt hour Processor Intel Core i5-1035G7 Quad Core 10 GHz 1.2 GHz Intel Core i7-1065G7 quad-core 10th generation 1.3 GHz Intel Core i7 6-core 9.6 GHz to 2.6 GHz Intel Core i9 8-core 9 GHz to 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5-9300H 9th Gen 2.4GHz 4-core 9th Generation Intel® Core ™ i7-9750H Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX

1660 Ti Max-Q with 6GB DDR6 memory Nvidia GeForce GTX

1660 Ti Max-Q with 6GB DDR6 memory AMD Radeon Pro 5300M with 4GB of GDDR6 memory AMD Radeon Pro 5500M with 4GB of GDDR6 memory Intel UHD 630 graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 with 4GB GDDR5 memory RAM 16 GB 32GB 16GB 2666MHz DDR4 memory 16GB 2666MHz DDR4 memory 8 GB 2666 MHz DDR4 memory 32GB 2666MHz DDR4 memory Storage 256GB 2 TB 512 GB SSD 1TB SSD 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD 1TB NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD Ports Two USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, one USB-C, two Surface Connect ports, SDXC card reader Two USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, one USB-C, two Surface Connect ports, SDXC card reader Four Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports Four Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports One HDMI, 1 Thunderbolt 3 USB-C, two USB-A 3.1, SD card reader One HDMI, 1 Thunderbolt 3 USB-C, two USB-A 3.1, SD card reader Rear cameras 1080p single lens 1080p single lens N / A N / A N / A N / A Front cameras 1080p single lens 1080p single lens 720p 720p 720p 720p Biometrics Windows Hello Windows Hello touch id touch id Fingerprint reader Fingerprint reader Power adapter 127W 127W 96W USB-C 96W USB-C 130W 130W Colors Silver Silver Space gray, silver Space gray, silver Silver Silver Wi-Fi 6 yes yes No No yes yes 3.5mm headphone jack yes yes yes yes yes yes