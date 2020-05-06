Supreme Court to hear Obamacare case over the phone

WASHINGTON (AP) – The third day of hearing the Supreme Court's arguments by phone is his first opportunity in a high-profile case, this involves the Affordable Care Act.

Judges are hearing a dispute Wednesday over Trump administration rules that would allow more employers who cite a religious or moral objection to choose not to provide contraceptives at no cost to women.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the high court has been listening to arguments on the phone, with audio of arguments available live to the public for the first time. On Monday, the court heard a case about Booking.com's ability to mark its name, and on Tuesday it was federal money to fight AIDS worldwide.

The stakes are higher on Wednesday when the court will also hear two arguments for the first time. The session is expected to last approximately two hours.

Also noteworthy on Wednesday: Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg plans to participate in the arguments of a Maryland hospital. The court said Tuesday night that Ginsburg was hospitalized with a gallstone infection and hopes to be in the hospital for a day or two.

The dispute in court on Wednesday stems from former President Barack Obama's health law, under which most employers must cover birth control as a preventive service, at no charge to women in their insurance plans. of health.

The Obama administration exempted churches and houses of worship, such as churches, synagogues and mosques, from the requirement. And it created a method by which affiliated religious organizations, including hospitals, universities, and charities, could choose not to pay for contraception, but women in their health plans would still get contraception at no cost. However, some groups complained that the exclusion process continued to violate their religious beliefs.

Trump administration officials in 2017 announced a rule change allowing many companies and organizations with religious or moral objections to choose not to cover birth control without providing an alternative avenue for coverage. The rules were finalized in 2018. The government has estimated that the change would affect approximately 70,500 women who would lose contraception coverage in one year as a result.

%MINIFYHTMLc4c5e6700221eb77c4589ccc952f4a2414%

New Jersey and Pennsylvania challenged the rules in court and were prevented by a judge from taking effect. The judge determined that the administration did not follow the proper procedures to issue the rules. An appeals court agreed, and the Trump administration appealed to the Supreme Court to intervene as did the Little Sisters of the Poor, an order of Roman Catholic nuns that had been instrumental in defying the rules of the Obama administration.

Even though Trump's rules are still blocked, a ruling by a federal judge in Texas in June already allows most people who oppose covering contraception to avoid doing so.

Wednesday's second argument is a free speech case involving a 1991 law aimed at protecting consumers from unwanted telemarketing calls. Political organizations that want to use automatic calls to do things like make calls to encourage people to vote questioned the law as a violation of the First Amendment.

___

Follow the AP Supreme Court Twitter feed at https://twitter.com/AP_Courtside. And Supreme Court reporters Mark Sherman at https://twitter.com/shermancourt and Jessica Gresko at https://twitter.com/jessicagresko.