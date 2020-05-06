Summer Walker hints at beef with Willow Smith

Instagram / WENN

When a fan realizes that the hit maker of & # 39; Playing Games & # 39; and Will Smith's daughter could be related to each other by their similar hobbies, the 24-year-old singer says the younger star & # 39; will not speak to him & # 39 ;.

Is there bad blood between Summer hiker and Willow Smith? The first sparked speculation that he might be fighting with the 19-year-old actress / singer after a fan noticed that the two could relate to each other over their similar hobbies.

On Tuesday, May 5, the Atlanta-born star shared a video of her yoga practice. He tried to take a difficult position, but failed. Mocking herself, she captioned the clip with "Lmao dead a ** how is my practice with new posts, salamba sirsasana".

Seeing this, a fan suggested he had a joint yoga and meditation session with the daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, writing: "You and @willowsmith should do some yoga and meditation." But the singer from "Playing Games" hinted that it might never happen in the near future when she replied to the follower: "haha, she won't speak to me."

The cryptic claim led people to speculate that there could be some sort of consequence between the two. "Willow probably couldn't deal with the mood swings … He said his last 'wowww' and kept going," one speculated.

"Because you're troublesome," another user, who is apparently not a fan of Summer, criticized her. Someone else similarly commented, "It probably made her nervous."

Some others, however, think that speculators were coming. "I was probably just kidding. This is how it will start, dammit," one replied. Another joked: "It is not so profound that I know that Obama will not speak to me."

Her yoga video and rumored beef with Willow aside, Summer seems to have rekindled her romance with London on the track. On Monday, the couple occasionally sparked the reunion buzz after sharing matching photos.

The London photo showed him relaxed as he read a book near what looks like a swimming pool. The photo also captured the green neighborhood against the backdrop of a mountain. Summer's photo, meanwhile, showed a man, whose face you can't see, looking at the same mountain, hinting that they were in the same place at the same time.