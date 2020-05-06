Study says new mutation could make coronavirus more infectious

A new study says a more infectious strain of the new coronavirus is already roaming the earth, and it's the dominant version of SARS-CoV-2.

The researchers say that a mutation related to the region of the virus that binds to human cells makes the virus more contagious. That does not mean that the virus is more deadly than the original Wuhan strain.

It is unclear whether the mutated virus will affect the efficacy of any of the existing COVID-19 vaccine candidates that are under development or in human trials.

A few weeks ago, research suggested that the new coronavirus is not mutating as fast as the flu virus, and the mutations are not significant. This is good news for anyone working on a vaccine candidate for COVID-19, because an effective medication could induce long-lasting immunity and prevent infection.

The bad news is that a new study claims that the virus has already developed a remarkable mutation that makes it even more infectious than the original strain. That version is the dominant one right now, which could explain the massive increase in infections in recent months. But just because it's more infectious doesn't mean it's more deadly than the original, the researchers say. However, if the developing vaccine candidates are targeting the milder form, there is no guarantee that they will work against the more potent strain. On the other hand, not all is bad news. If the new strain is dominant, then all vaccines that have already been tested in humans will come into contact with the mutated virus and will be able to demonstrate its efficacy against it.

Researchers from the Los Alamos National Laboratory published their 33-page report in BioRxiv in pre-review form, which means your work still requires validation from your colleagues.

The study says the new strain appeared in February in Europe, then migrated to the east coast, and has been the dominant strain worldwide since March. The researchers looked at the evolution of the SARS-CoV-2 genome and found a mutation that affects the spike protein of the virus, which is the component that can connect to ACE2 receptors outside of cells, where it can take over. the cell for replication purposes.

The study analyzed more than 6,000 SARS-CoV-2 sequences from around the world, and found that the new version was in transition to become more dominant. Of the 14 mutations identified, one labeled D614G is of concern to the authors, as it is responsible for a change in the virus spikes. "D614G is increasing in frequency at an alarming rate, indicating a fitness advantage over the original Wuhan strain that allows for faster spread," the study said.

The researchers say the new strain infected many more people than the previous strains. Within a few weeks, the strain was the only prevalent novel coronavirus found in some countries. This shows that the strain is more infectious than the predecessors, but the researchers have no idea why.

Interestingly, researchers from Australia and Taiwan highlighted a mutation in the spike protein of the virus a few weeks ago in a different study. It is unclear whether they have observed the same mutation. However, that study only looked at a single strain from a specific patient.

Chief scientist Bette Korber explained on Facebook the seriousness of the discovery, according to the LA Times:

The story is troubling, as we see a mutated form of the virus emerging very rapidly, and during the month of March it became the dominant pandemic form. When viruses with this mutation enter a population, they quickly begin to take over the local epidemic, making them more transmissible. (…) This is difficult news, but don't be discouraged by it. Our team at LANL was able to document this mutation and its impact on transmission only due to a massive global effort by clinical people and experimental groups, making the new virus sequences (SARS-CoV-2) in their local communities so available fast as they possibly can. (…) We cannot afford to go blind as we move vaccines and antibodies into clinical trials. Cheer up knowing that the global scientific community is at it, and we are cooperating with each other in a way I have never seen … in my 30 years as a scientist.

Italy was one of the first countries where changes in peak protein were observed. After that, the mutation was found in Washington state. New York was affected by the initial strain of coronavirus on March 15, but the new strain took over in a few days. American doctors were already speculating that there were two strains of the virus in the United States. USA, one that prevailed on the east coast and one on the west coast. LA Times celebrated.

The study does not explain why this mutation makes the virus more infectious and why people infected with it appear to have higher viral loads. It is still good news that the modification does not make the virus more lethal and does not increase the likelihood of hospitalization for patients. But if the mutation is frequent, then some of the volunteers who have received vaccines from vaccine candidates will soon find it in the wild, at which point the researchers will determine if their medications are efficient. Teams that are still developing vaccines will likely take these mutations into account.

In the worst case, a more severe mutation could allow the virus to bypass host immunity and reinfect patients a second time, as is the case with the flu.

