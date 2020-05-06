‘Stranger Things’, ‘Chernobyl’, PBS, More – Up News Info

On Wednesday, the Peabody Awards revealed nominations representing the most compelling and motivating stories released on broadcast and digital media during 2019. PBS tops the list of nominees with 11 nominations, including several in the Documentaries category through its POV Serie.

Other nominees include HBO Emmy winners. Succession and Chernobyl, Netflix Strange things and When they see us Amazon & # 39; s Flea bagFrom hulu Ramy, Lifelong Surviving R. Kelly and Apple Dickinson. Also in the mix is ​​Ronan Farrow's podcast based on his book Catch and kill.

The news comes after the Peabodys in March were forced to cancel their in-person award ceremony, which was scheduled for June 18 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles. Plans to hold the ceremony in Southern California were halted for the first time.

Related story & # 39; Westworld & # 39; Creators in Season 3 Finale; The dangers of AI; The future of Bernard, Dolores and Man In Black

The group, based at the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Georgia, voted on today's nominees selected from 1,300 entries on TV, radio / podcasts, and the web in entertainment, news, documentary, and children's shows. and public services. No date has been set to announce the winners.

Here is the list of nominees:

CHILDREN AND YOUTH

WGBH Educational Foundation "Molly of Denali", Atomic Cartoons (PBS Kids)

"Treasure Island 2020" Gen-Z Media (BYUradio)

DOCUMENTARIES

"16 Shots" SHOWTIME Documentary Films in association with Topic, Impact Partners and Chicago Media Project (SHOWTIME)

"American Factory" Higher Ground Productions and participating media for Netflix (Netflix)

"Apollo 11" CNN Films (CNN)

"For Sama" FRONTLINE, Channel 4 News, ITN Productions, Channel 4 (PBS)

"Independent Lens: COUNTY HALE THIS MORNING, THIS AFTERNOON" A production by Idiom Film, LLC and Louverture Films, in association with Field of Vision (PBS)

"Learn to skate in a war zone (if you're a girl)" Grain Media for A&E IndieFilms Network (A&E)

"Leaving Neverland" Amos Pictures and HBO Documentary in association with Channel Four (HBO)

“One Child Nation” Next Generation in co-production with ITVS, WDR / ARTE, Motto Pictures and Pumpernickel Films in association with Chicago Media Project and Chicken & Egg Pictures (Prime Video)

"POV: America" ​​Realistic Documents, American Documentary | POV (PBS)

"POV: Inventing Tomorrow" Fishbowl Films, Motto Pictures, 19340 Productions, Shark Island Institute, HHMI Tangled Bank Studios, IQ190 Productions, American Documentary | POV (PBS)

"POV: Midnight Traveler" Old Chilly Pictures LLC, American Documentary | POV, Independent Television Service (PBS)

"POV: Roll Red Roll" Sunset Park Pictures, Artemis Rising, Fork Films, Doc Society, Multitude Films, American Documentary | POV (PBS)

"POV: The Distant Barking of Dogs" Final Cut for Real, Mouka Filmi, STORY, Bayerischer Rundfunk, ART, American Documentary | POV (PBS)

"POV: The Silence of Others" Semilla Verde Productions, Lucernam Films, American Documentary | POV, Independent Television Service, Latin Public Broadcasting, El Deseo (PBS)

"Sea of ​​Shadows" Terra Mater Factual Studios in association with Appian Way, Malaika Pictures, The Wild Lens Collective for National Geographic Documentary Films (National Geographic)

"Surviving R. Kelly" Bunim / Murray Productions and Kreativ Inc. for Life (Lifetime)

"The Edge of Democracy" A Busca Vida Filmes production in association with Violet Films for Netflix (Netflix)

%MINIFYHTMLbdb62dcfeaffafc381181389e0f9f75712%

"True Justice: Bryan Stevenson & # 39; s Fight for Equality" HBO Documentary Films and Kunhardt Films (HBO)

Warrior Women ”Co-production by Castle King, LLC and ITVS in association with Vision Maker Media (WORLD Channel)

"Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics And Men" SHOWTIME Documentary Films presents mass production in association with Endeavor Content (SHOWTIME)

ENTERTAINMENT

HBO miniseries "Chernobyl" and SKY in association with Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint and Word Games (HBO)

"David Makes Man" Page Fright and Outlier Productions in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Apple "Dickinson" / wiip / Anonymous Content / Tuning Fork Productions / Sugar 23 Productions (Apple TV +)

"Fleabag" All3Media International Limited and Amazon Studios (Prime Video)

"Float" Pixar Animation Studios (Disney +)

"Good Omens" BBC Worldwide Limited and Amazon Studios (Prime Video)

"Our Boys" HBO in association with Keshet Media Group and MoviePlus Productions (HBO)

"Ramy" Hulu, Television A24 (Hulu)

"Stranger Things" Monkey Massacre Productions and 21 laps of entertainment (Netflix)

"Succession" HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries and Gary Sanchez Productions (HBO)

"Incredible" Timberman-Beverly Productions, Sage Lane Productions, Escapist Fare, Katie Couric Media and CBS Television Studios for Netflix (Netflix)

HBO "Watchmen" in association with White Rabbit, Paramount, Warner Bros. Television and DC (HBO)

Media “When They See Us”, Tribeca Productions, Harpo Films, Array Filmworks for Netflix (Netflix)

NEWS

"A Different Kind of Strength: Watching for Mental Illness" (NBC News)

"American Betrayal" NBC News, Engel Unit (NBC / MSNBC)

"Capitol Hill Controversy" NewsChannel 5 Investigates (WTVF-TV)

"Deadly Coal Dust" FRONTLINE, NPR (PBS)

Flint's "Deadly Waterfront" with Five Films O'Clock (PBS / WGBH)

"Police. Arrest" PCCW NowTV (Now News)

"Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel: Raced to Death – The Plight of the American Thoroughbred" Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

"The Hidden Workforce: Undocumented in the United States" (CNN)

"The Invisibles" NBC5 / KXAS-TV and Telemundo 39 (NBC5 / KXAS-TV)

"No guarantee" (WBBM-TV)

PODCAST / RADIO

"70 Million" Lantigua Williams & Co.

"Dolly Parton’s America" ​​Osm Audio and WNYC Studios (WNYC)

"Finding Fred" Co-produced by iHeartMedia and Fatherly in partnership with Transmitter Media (iHeartMedia)

"Gangster Capitalism: The College Admission Scandal" C13Originals, a division of Cadence 13 (C13Originals)

"Evangelical Roots of Rock and Soul" (WXPN)

"Did you hear George's podcast?" BBC Sounds / George the Poet Ltd. (BBC Sounds)

"Headlong: Running From COPS" Pineapple Street Studios, Topic Studios (Stitcher)

US public media "In The Dark: The Path Home" (APM Reports)

Disclosure of "Silent Science" from the Research Reports Center and PRX (Public Radio, Disclosure)

Stonewall OutLoud (NPR)

"The Catch and Kill Podcast with Ronan Farrow" Pineapple Street Studios (a division of Radio.com), Glass Cannon Inc. (Pineapple Street Studios)

"The Refuge" Auricle Productions, Montana Public Radio, Pulitzer Center (Montana Public Radio)

PUBLIC SERVICE

"Border Hustle" The Texas Tribune and TIME

"Detained" The Marshall Project in association with The Guardian

News from "Long Island Divided"