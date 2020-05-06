Still wrong after all these years, Mike Tyson hits the gym – Up News Info

It's hard to say what's more surprising: seeing Mike Tyson hit a bong or seeing him hit the gloves in a boxing gym like he's preparing to fight Evander Holyfield again.

Videos of both can be found online, mainly because Tyson is as good as promoting himself in his second run, as he was hitting fools in the first.

Hopefully the former heavyweight champion knows that there is a big difference between the two activities.

Because while smoking large amounts of marijuana probably won't kill him, going back to the ring at the age of 53 could.

Tyson has not announced any plans to fight again, though he suggested in an Instagram post that it might be available for 3- or 4-round displays if the price was right. Some people in Australia are already talking about offering you $ 1 million to fight an exhibition against one or two rugby stars.

If the Internet is a guide, there is certainly interest. Tyson's video showing him hitting the gloves in a gym spawned not only over 9 million views in just a few days, but also some rumors about what the old champion might have left behind.

And let's admit it. Tyson looks good, remains explosive, and still very powerful, even at an age when his mailbox primarily consists of AARP enrollment letters. In someone's fantasy, maybe yours, he looks good enough to take on another heavyweight in a real fight if someone is willing to offer him millions of dollars to do it.

"He hasn't hit the gloves in almost 10 years. So I didn't expect to see what I saw," coach Rafael Cordeiro told ESPN. "I saw a boy with the same speed, the same power as the 21 and 22 year old boys."

It is an exercise in which Tyson has always excelled. When he was grooming Tyson as a teenager, Coach Cus D & # 39; Amato had a number system for each shot Tyson threw and called them as an assistant holding the gloves and Tyson dutifully threw a right hand or a left hook.

I saw Tyson train for most of his big fights, and hitting the gloves worn by a coach was always a big part of his preparation. To be honest, he doesn't look much different doing it on video at the age of 53 than he did as a heavyweight champion at the age of 23.

The speed continues to burn and the power still seems real.

When no one is hitting him, that's it.

Tyson posted the video with the hashtag #stillthebaddestmanontheplanet. His fans were quick to respond with predictions that Tyson could be the heavyweight champion once again.

That doesn't make sense, of course. Tyson couldn't beat a heavyweight officer at his age, let alone the cream of a division that was just starting to accelerate when the pandemic shut everything down.

And while people remember Tyson for his spectacular knockouts at his best, remember that this is a man who gave up while sitting on his stool in his last fight 15 years ago.

But boxing will return. And Tyson remains intriguing, even to a new generation of fans who know him only through tales from his parents or videos of him at his cruelest moment.

I have as much information on this as most. He was ringside when Tyson became the youngest heavyweight champion of all time by knocking out Trevor Berbick in 1986, and I was there in 2005 in Washington, DC, when he resigned after six rounds against an officer who would not have passed the first round. with him at his best.

In between, I covered it up while threatening to eat up Lennox Lewis's children, bit Holyfield's ear, and took us all on a wild tour of the world we'll never see again.

So I feel qualified to say that any fantasy I can legitimately wrestle with again is just that.

I guess Tyson is doing nothing more than fanning the flames of fame by taunting fans with his latest video. The fact is, he's done a remarkable job finding a new path in post-boxing life, with acting performances, a one-man show, a podcast, and now his cannabis business Tyson Ranch.

All publicity is good publicity when you are Mike Tyson, and he is getting a lot out of a video released at a time when the world is hungry for sports of any kind.

The alternative is that you are smoking so much weed that you are beginning to believe it may be what it once was.

Or maybe it's just making you hungry.

Which of course would make a third fight with Holyfield seem a lot more appetizing than it really is.