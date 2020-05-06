Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel make Trump obsessed with ratings – Up News Info

Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel responded to Donald Trump last night after the president criticized the nightly hosts as "talentless" who hates Trump. His answer, more or less, comes down to: "Have you got nothing better to do?"

"It is good to know that Trump is laser targeting the virus," Colbert said impatiently before cutting an old FDR clip that, with a little Late show Aid now says the date he will live in infamy was that Groucho Marx was "a trick without talent".

Trump had previously tweeted his congratulations to Greg Gutfeld of Fox News for his nightly winning ratings that "easily failed to beat the talent Stephen Colbert, the good guy Jimmy Fallon and the crazy" ultimate delight "Jimmy Kimmel …"

Replied the Jimmy Kimmel Live host: "" Wacko last treat? "I hope you're not talking about me! I think this was perhaps another typo situation. I think what he meant on Twitter was: "I am completely devastated by the loss of life caused by this insidious virus." My thoughts go out to the families of those who have passed away. I pledge to spend every waking moment working to ensure that our medical workers have the support they need and that all Americans have access to testing. PS Congratulations to Greg Gutfeld! "That's better, right?"

Colbert did one last dig on the ratings-obsessed president. "I'm an idiot," Colbert admitted, "and the only reason I have this job is because I married Donald CBS's daughter and for some reason he keeps putting me in charge of everything."

Look at Kimmel above and Colbert below.