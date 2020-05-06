Squalor: tag creators

Misery Jolie Kerr is a cleaning expert and advice columnist. She will be here every week to help answer your dirtiest questions. You're dirty? Send him an email.

Secretly, you have always wanted to buy the label maker. But you never bought the label maker. Maybe you thought you really didn't need it, it would be one of those purchases, like that homemade kit and macramé loom, remember that? – what you did with so much hope for an imagined future that you never used, that he sat there in your house looking accusingly at you. "Use me. Uuuuuuse meeeee.

Or maybe you thought, "Why buy a label maker when I can make labels using markers and that roll of duct tape that just appeared here, really, who bought the duct tape?"

However, you possibly never thought that the life of the label maker was for you. Label creators? Those are for tense and overly compulsive people, not me! I am a free spirit!! I REJECT THE LABELS! ”

And then you started washing your hands a hundred times a day and Lysoling the door knobs and, of course, ONE OF US! ONE OF US! Welcome, we have name tags. (We made them with our label maker).

In all seriousness, label makers are wonderful little things, and as soon as you buy one, you must promise to either open it, plug it in, or fill it with batteries, or charge it with USB and make your first label. This is what it will say: LABEL LABEL. Then you will stick it on your label maker and you will laugh and laugh and laugh.

After that, you will use your label maker in all sorts of useful ways because the process of taking the label maker out of the box and making that first LABEL MAKER label is a trick that I need to make sure doesn't leave dust collecting in the garage with the home kit and the macrame loom.

Here are some things you can label with your label maker:

Spices

Pantry containers

Plant and garden markers.

Food in the freezer

Leftovers in the refrigerator

Jars of dressings and marinades

Chargers and cables

Records

Storage boxes

Shelves, to help keep other household members organized ("plates go")

You can also use a label maker to be smart, if that's your thing. Any ideas:

Diy magnets

Cheese Flags

Gift tags

Greeting cards

Label DIY bath salts and etc.

Why do you start using your markers between you? Tell us in the comments please! (One of you has tagged the cat and I want you to know that I love you, that the rogue completes).

For the uninitiated who say, "Well yeah, I actually love buying the label maker!" Here are some recommendations for you to send to your happy way of making labels.

A solid, mid-priced label maker

A solid, mid-priced label maker, but still portable

A label maker compatible with smartphones

A cute lil portable boy

A stripped down, super basic and totally cheap option

An improved label maker with all the bells and whistles