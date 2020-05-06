Spotify, TikTok and other popular iOS apps crashed due to Facebook issue

Countless iOS apps experienced issues launching on Wednesday night, according to multiple reports on Twitter and reports from crowdsourcing users on Downdetector. The problems seem to have started around 6:30 p.m. ET, and Spotify, TikTok, Pinterest, Tinder and more were affected, according to Downdetector. I personally experienced problems with Spotify and GrubHub, but they are both working for me now, so it seems like the apps are starting to start working normally again.

The problem was caused by an apparent problem with a Facebook Software Development Kit (SDK) tool that is used to activate login features for many of the applications. Many developers reported issues with the SDK in this thread on GitHub. It was not necessary to log into the applications through Facebook to be affected by the blocks; For example, I couldn't open a new Spotify installation from the App Store.

"Today, a new version of Facebook included a change that caused crashes for some users in some applications that use the Facebook iOS SDK," a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement to The edge. “We quickly identified the problem and solved it. We apologize for any inconvenience."

A source with knowledge of the told situation The edge Facebook had disabled a server configuration update that triggered its SDK to cause apps that use it to crash. In the GitHub thread, a user who appears to be a Facebook engineer said that the company had reversed the server-side change causing the problem and that the change may take time to propagate.

the down tweets Developer Guilherme Rambo summarizes the situation, and Rambo also offers a suggestion on what Apple could do to prevent something similar from happening in the future.

This would prevent ridiculous things like this from happening: even if you don't use Facebook features in an app, you are prevented from using the app because Facebook has been blocked – Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) May 6, 2020

Apple has not responded to a request for comment.

Update, May 6, 11:42 p.m. ET: Added Facebook statement.