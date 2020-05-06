Spotify is testing video podcasts with two YouTube stars

Spotify is now testing video podcasts on its app, starting with two YouTube stars: Zane Hijazi and Heath Hussar, hosts of Zane and Heath: unfiltered. The global test, which allows creators to upload their recorded video recordings to the app, will show 50 percent of Spotify podcast listeners, a source close to Spotify says. The edge, and the videos will only reach three recent episodes, numbers 28 to 30. The test does not visually indicate which episodes have videos to accompany them; listeners will only know once they tap to press play and watch the video at the bottom of their screen. They can touch it to make it appear in full screen.

Although this is only an initial test, the source says the feature is likely to hit more podcasts in the future, and "fast." It will be particularly useful for shows on The Ringer, a network Spotify acquired earlier this year, because the team already uploads shows like The Rewatchables to YouTube

Videos will sync to the audio source and continue to play even if listeners lock their phones, and commercials will continue to play, but the video will be displayed as a single static shot. These videos will only be uploaded to the Language Podcasters Registry, so Spotify will not translate them for a global audience. The feature is available in Spotify's desktop and mobile apps.

Only 50 percent of Zane and Heath's audience will watch the videos

A Spotify spokesperson said in a comment to The edge: "At Spotify, we routinely conduct a series of tests in an effort to improve our user experience. Some of those tests end up paving the way for our broader user experience, and others only serve as important learning. We have no further news to share at this time. "

%MINIFYHTMLd924b3e8ce614e8e0c8448b1aac7c6df12%

The fact that Spotify is starting its test with two YouTube stars seems like a direct opportunity for the Google-owned company. Some podcasters post video recordings of their show on YouTube because they take advantage of YouTube's recommendation algorithm every time they cut their show into search clips. The source close to Spotify did not immediately know if the videos posted on Spotify would appear in Google search or elsewhere on the web.

Spotify has tried for years to make video on its platform an attractive option. Loop videos with a tool called Canvas, and you've experimented with special video content and music videos for big-name releases.

It's hard to say if people will want to watch videos on Spotify. People who watch podcasts on YouTube may only do so because they found a show through clips, and Spotify would need to complete these shows in Google search to benefit from that traffic. People who just enjoy watching podcasts instead of listening to them might be interested in what Spotify is building, especially if they can lock their phone and still play the audio.

The test suggests big ambitions for the audio company. It is already building a studio location in Los Angeles that will facilitate not only podcast recordings but also video. The company clearly wants to be a place for all content, in whatever way people want to consume.