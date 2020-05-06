"Sorry for these guys,quot;: Fmr. Viking Ben Leber talks about NFL shutdown, St. Jude fundraiser – Up News Info

Latest news | Community Resources | COVID-19 Information | Download our application | CBSN Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – It's a different kind of game, and it's great given our current circumstances.

Up News Info caught up with former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Ben Leber to discuss football and reflect on a project that consumes it at this time of year, one that had to adapt on the fly.

Vikings bring 15 draft picks. That's exciting, but with little off-season preparation, is it a good thing? Or a daunting challenge to prepare them?

"It's going to be hard to see who they have to narrow down in terms of the roster size at camp, but, you know, I feel for these guys," Leber said. “Not just the rookies, but even, you know, the one or two or three year old guys. They need representatives. "

As a veteran of the game, Leber knows it. But this year with no off-season training camps, what should a player do?

"I would make sure I had the whole movie from last year and delved into my personal game and the team game," he said.

But football is in the background right now. Leber has been part of the St Jude Children's Research Hospital fundraising campaign. Like many, there has been an audible. They will merge four events into a two-month virtual campaign.

Amanda Cahow, executive director of the Upper Midwest Region at ALSAC / St. Jude Children's Research Hospital says the cancer will not stop.

"In the days of COVID-19, someone will still hear the devastating words that their son has cancer," said Cahow.

Traditional methods of raising money have changed, but needs have not.

"The only way that patients and their families can go there and not receive a bill from the hospital is through the donation program," said Leber. "So we are trying to do our part, even though we cannot unite."

So you may not have fans packed inside the stadium, but in this new era, that's not the point. And as Leber thinks before this fall, he can't help but wonder when a question is now in the soccer community: Will there be soccer in the fall?

"I really think, and I agree with the NFL, that the schedule release will go out at the normal time it would go out anyway, which will go out Thursday night. And, you know, let's get out of there," Leber said.

