Sofia Richie is ready to join forces with Kourtney Kardashian and help Scott Disick after Rehab Stint – Here's why she is & # 39; proud & # 39; of the!

After a photo of Scott Disick at a rehab center leaked online, it became clear that he had been seeking help for major trauma from suddenly losing his parents years ago. That being said, his girlfriend Sofia Richie is determined to be there for him as he plans to continue receiving private treatment at home.

Not only that, but an internal report also claims to know that the young model is willing to join forces with her ex and baby mom, Kourtney Kardashian, so that the two women can help him together.

The source shared through HollywoodLife that ‘Sofia loves Scott and thought it was very brave of her to face her problems and ask for help. She had talked to him about it in the past, but now was the time Scott felt it was best to go since everyone was in quarantine and he could take time to focus on himself. She will continue to be there for him and is proud that he is working on himself. "

This comes after Scott decided to leave the premises after just a few days because his privacy was violated.

He really felt like he couldn't continue to stay there when the image was leaked, so he left.

His lawyer confirmed everything and went into more detail, also revealing, among other things, that they would take legal action.

Marty Singer told HollywoodLife that & # 39; In an effort to cope with the pain Scott has been suffering for years due to the death of his mother, followed by the death of his father three months later, Scott decided to register at a center rehabilitation and work on your past trauma. "

He then emphasized that he was not in rehab for any substance addiction, such as alcohol or cocaine.



