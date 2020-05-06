SN Q,amp;A: Denis Leary in 1970 Bruins, Bobby Orr, Cam Neely taking his money and why Boston should be 2020 Stanley Cup champion

May 10 marks the 50th anniversary of the 1970 Boston Bruins Stanley Cup Championship.

With a mindset of all for one and for all, that squad of Bruins captivated Beantown and New England, including actor and comedian Denis Leary, who grew up about an hour west in Worcester, Massachusetts. Leary, a boy obsessed with hockey, Leary was only 12 years old when Bobby Orr, Phil Esposito and Derek Sanderson were breaking the ice in Boston's garden.

Sunday at 8 p.m. ET, NHL Network will make a special, "The Bruins 1970: Big, Bad & Bobby," which takes viewers through the rise of the Bruins as they build a brave and skillful team that captured the city's first Stanley Cup in 29 years.

Sporting News contacted Leary by phone to discuss the Bruins, their love of hockey, and why this year's team should be anointed for the 2019-20 champions.

SPORT NEWS: What was it about that 1970 team that made them so special? They just took over Boston.

DENIS LEARY: You know, it's a combination of how good they were, because they were very (good and). . . I'm glad they talked about it in the special because they really were, not just Bobby (Orr). Bobby was an extraordinary type of player unique in life. But, you know, you're talking about Esposito. . . Phil was an integral part of that team, not only as the team's voice on camera quite often, but also on the ice.

So these are iconic types of hockey, but the other thing was that they were fun, they were camera savvy, they were charismatic. They were like, my brother used to say they were like the Rolling Stones of hockey. They were like that, they were like a pop culture phenomenon and not just in Boston, I mean, in the whole world of hockey. So I think it was a big part of that. There was a kind of rock & # 39; n & # 39; element roll for that team.

And, but, you know, one of the things that barely touched on this special, but that I've seen in real life: they don't want to talk about it, I know that Bobby Orr doesn't like to talk about it. But those boys have not only stayed connected to that city, and many of them stayed there and raised their children there, their families and everything. Starting with that team, the things they've done for charity just in Boston, just Massachusetts, are amazing and started back then, when they were, you know, the big bad bad guys. . . Like each of those guys: Bobby Orr, Esposito, John McKenzie, Derek Sanderson, Gerry Cheevers, Ken Hodge, these guys come to their events and not just come, they are there all day taking photos and signing autographs.

There are a million stories about these guys, uncredited without cameras, visiting hospitals, sick patients. Those things you can't even document. You listen to the stories, but I've seen them at public events, and it's non-stop, it's all year long. . . So, in the end, the most impressive part of that team for me is how much they have done in the community up there and how it has been passed on to them, to future and current Bruin players. It is quite amazing.

SN: Take us through that moment and watch that extra time (in Game 4 of the Final vs. the Blues). What was it like when a child watched that famous goal?

DL: It is such a personal memory, but it really is, the weather was nice that day. The windows of all buildings and apartments were open. So what I really remember is being inside, you know, watching the game and there was no one outside during the game. And right after Bobby scored the winning goal, you heard this bang, like a muffled bang because everyone was inside. But then people started screaming out the windows, then people started honking their horns and then I would say that within an hour, all the kids that were out on the street playing street hockey and recreating the goal because I don't know how many hours we carried did that.

You must remember that you would hit your stick in the same way that Bobby Orr recorded his stick. There was a book called "Orr on Ice,quot; that came out shortly after the Cup victory. And it was, it was a great picture book, but it shows you how Bobby tied his skates and how Bobby engraved his cane and what Bobby ate earlier ( a game). I mean, that was like a bible, you know what I mean? So we were all thinking that we will be Bobby Orr if we do all this, forgetting his genetics.

When I think about it, I think about the first time I introduced my mother to Bobby Orr, because my mother loved those Bruins too. And he came to a charity event and met Bobby Orr and it was literally as if he were meeting Cary Grant. She was like, "Oh my gosh, Bobby, you're still so handsome. Look at your hair. Oh my gosh." She went on and on and on.

SN: You talked a little bit about it in the documentary about the recreation of the finish line afterwards. So basically you had to stumble.

DL: Specifically, by the way, so it's on the street. So we were recreating the goal, everyone had to have a turn, being Bobby and Derek: those were the two guys they were fighting for because nobody wanted to be the Blues boy or the goalkeeper.

SN: Is it fair to say that this team personifies Boston a bit?

DL: I think they personified Boston. Boston as a hockey city has always loved tough and tough players, like the blue collar player. So that's true. There is a bottom line from Bobby and the big bad guys up to the late 70s Bruins with Terry O & # 39; Reilly, up to the era of Cam Neely and Ray (Bourque), and even until now. They appreciate great hockey but they love a team that is tough and doesn't back down. I think that is very true.

And for some reason, you know, that kind of permanence. I think it reflects the fans, and what the fans love in that city, and I know it's multi-generational.

I remember we had practice for one of my charity games when the NHL was on lockout, I forgot what year it was, but Brendan Shanahan, whom I had never met, (and) all the players were out and he came to the Garden for the skate the day before the event and Bobby Orr was there. (Orr) wasn't skating, he was just on the bench and Brendan knew he was going to be there. So we were already practicing and someone came and said, "Hey, Brendan Shanahan just arrived. He's in the locker room." So I went in and said, "Hey, man, how are you? Thank you so much for doing this."

He is like, "Oh yes, nice to meet you." He says, I mean, this is a grown man and a big NHL star. He says, "Is Bobby Orr here?" And I say, "Yes, he is in the bank." He says, "May I meet you?" And I say, "Yes, you can meet him."

It was like watching a 14-year-old boy meet his hero. But at that time Brendan was 37 years old. It was crazy.

SN: How was the first time you met Bobby Orr for you?

DL: Oh God.

I do a concert in Boston every year for the Cam Neely Foundation. So, it was like, I mean like '94,' 95. And I was behind the scenes before the show, and nobody had told me, Cam had not told me. No one told me that Bobby Orr would come. And I was leaving my dressing room to go to another comics dressing room to go over something.

And, I turned the corner, there was Bobby Orr and he said, "Hey man Denis Leary man. Nice to meet you, big fan." I was literally, I think I was probably "huminah, huminah, huminah,quot; literally. And I was like, uh, and he was like, "Hi man, I'll be back after the show. OK?" And I'm like, "Yeah right. Okay great."

You know, I was a little nervous, I was more nervous knowing that Bobby Orr was in the audience. And I was getting ready to bring in Steve Wright (fellow comedian), who, you know, Steve is pretty calm, he's very discreet, and I brought in a guy and Steve was next and I walked off the stage and said, "What do you want me to tell you? " And he says, "It doesn't matter, where's Bobby Orr sitting?" And I said, "I don't know. I can't see." (Laughs)

So, you know, for me that's how, I've met and worked with some of my greatest acting heroes: Robert De Niro and Dustin Hoffman, Clint Eastwood. I mean, too many people to name, but meeting Bobby Orr is like when I call my mother and tell her I met Bobby Orr. My mother said to me, "My God, what was he like?" You know what I mean, it's like, I'll never get over it.

The fact that, like every once in a while, Bobby calls me or I see him somewhere and he says "Hi Denis,quot;. I just can't, every time he says it to me, he says, Bobby Orr greets me. There is nothing greater than that.

SN: It's almost like you're that 12-year-old boy who watches that game again.

DL: Always always. The other thing I love about those guys is that if they're together and they haven't seen each other in years or they're just on the phone, whatever it is, if you mention a game or a game for a moment because you know a lot has been going on recently because they are now running old games during blocking. If you mentioned how, I just saw this game, & # 39; 71 and saw this play, remember the play and the game. Exactly. You know, what I love the total memory.

SN: Do you have that picture in your Orr goal home?

DL: Are you kidding me? Of course. Bobby specifically signed one for me.

Then I have it. It has a special place in my office. Yes, that photo, that remains. Even when, sometimes you think, I'm going to change things, that's the one that remains. When I was growing up in my house, my parents had, my parents are Irish immigrants who came, you know, in 1950, so, as you can imagine, the first Irish President was a great icon for them. So in our house we had a photo of Jesus, a photo of Jack Kennedy and a photo of Bobby Orr in the kitchen.

SN: When you're playing, who do you emulate? Who likes to imitate your game a little?

DL: Oh my God (Laughs)That would be an insult to any professional player.

With the guys I grew up with, there were a lot of great players, so I was always a 3rd or 4th line guy. Derek Sanderson was always the type that I emulated just because, I'm not talking like lifestyle, I'm talking as a player because he was a third-line defensive center that he could occasionally score. So we all wanted to be Derek; all the guys that weren't good enough to be on the first two lines.

And then in life I became an advocate. I hasten to tell you that.

In a lot of the charity games I play, my foundation used to have a game in Boston, Bobby Orr and all those guys used to play in the game and for some reason they always put me in a defensive pairing with Ray Bourque. And so the first time I played Ray was in the Garden in front of 15,000 people, which is quite stressful, but I'm fine. So they put me on Ray, that's good because you know I really can't f – this, and the first few times we were on the ice Ray grabbed the puck and headed for the ice and I just stayed behind because, you know, it's Ray Bourque.

So we went out after one of our shifts and he says, "Hey, man, why don't you follow me on the ice? I'm going to give you the record." And I say, "Ray, people don't want you to give me the album, okay? The last thing they want is for you to give me the album." So every time he passed it to me, he would return it to me right away. (Laughs)

SN: However, it must have been exciting for you to be with those guys, like one of those fantasy camps.

DL: It is, but it's also, it's, kind of scary, to be honest with you. . . When I first played Ray, he had just retired, and, you know, Cam Neely is an old friend of mine, I've skated with Cam. The sound their skates make is terrifying. . . how strong his legs are and the sound of his skates digging in the ice, just says, "oh my gosh are you kidding me?" you know, and the speed and then when they get going even in a charity game, when you have a bunch of guys who are ex-professional players and mostly Hall of Fame guys, when they start handing the puck over to you around, just go "Oh yeah, right, right,quot;.

SN: This is how you think it looks, not necessarily how it happens.

DL: I'll tell you when we were younger, this is when Cam was still playing, I remember being on the ice, we were filming a commercial for his charity, the Cam Neely Foundation, and we were playing on the ice while doing the commercial and between takes we were on the blue line. And, I forget what the bet was, but let's say it was $ 50.

It's like, 'Hey, $ 50 for the first guy who can hit the crossbar from here.'

And we think: "Yes, you first,quot;.

His first shot just goes: PING! – off the crossbar. Second shot – PING! – off the crossbar. We simply say, "We quit."

Wait, what are you crazy? Let's go.

SN: What's your opinion on the Bruins today?

DL: I would say that I am a little prejudiced because I am a friend, a close friend, of the type that is the team president, but I have to say that Cam turned that team around. And she was so overwhelmingly happy for him that (while) he didn't win a Cup as a player and his career was shortened, the fact that they won a Cup in 2011, and he's from Vancouver, so it was in his hometown, his entire family. had to come, that was an amazing thing.

But it's also surprising, even with the losses against the Blackhawks (in 2013) and the Blues last year, how consistently great that team has been for the past 10 years and this year. I know I'm a Bruins fan, I'm just saying this with as much bias as possible, I think this team, this year's team, was better than the team in 2011 and better than last year's team.

I thought we were going to the end. Great team. I mean, just deep, deep, deep, great goal, very deep team.

SN: As a sports fanatic, what is your opinion on what is happening now? Should they even end the season or move on? I don't know if you have an opinion on what's going on.

DL: Oh i have an opinion

You know, we were first. As far as I'm concerned, if we're not going to play more games, I think we should get the Cup. Now, I know that will upset a lot of people, but if we can't do that, then, yeah, let's play some games. I don't care if there are fans there or not.

Listen, you have to understand. . . Last night I saw a 1988 game. Game 7 (of the Eastern Conference Finals) against the New Jersey Devils and I was yelling on screen and yelling at umpires and cheering on goals.

So yeah, I'm losing it a little bit, but, you know, I'd see it. I don't care how they set it up, I would see it.