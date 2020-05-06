Slow economic recovery from the devastating financial impact of the pandemic – Up News Info San Francisco

SACRAMENTO (Up News Info SF) – With stores, businesses and restaurants closed and unemployment records, Governor Gavin Newsom crushed any hope that California will quickly recover from the economic cloud that the coronavirus outbreak threw over the state.

During his daily update, Newsom presented the numbers of those seeking help from the state after losing their jobs and compared them to the nation's Great Depression.

State revenue has "fallen off a cliff," Newsome said, as California jobless claims have topped 4 million in just seven weeks.

Since mid-March, California has paid billions in benefits through regular unemployment insurance and the new pandemic special unemployment assistance benefit targeting freelancers, independent contractors, and workers.

"These numbers are monsters," he said of unemployment figures in California and across the country. "It is alarming and I just hope that people are preparing not only for the clarity around these numbers, but also for the effort we all must make together to relax and get back on our feet."

Gradually, the state has begun to reverse restrictions on staying home, but the damage has already been done. There will be no rapid economic bounce in a "V,quot; shape

"I am not of the opinion, nor my economic advisers, including Janet Yellen, former president of the Fed (Federal Reserve), and all my team that would put against any expert and economic adviser, that this is a fast V (recovery) ," he said. "We won't be back in a few months."

Newsom said the mathematics was the same as the country was facing in the 1930s.

"It is going to take longer than most people think (to recover)," he said. We have never experienced anything like this in our lives. These are the numbers from the depression era in terms of unemployment you will see in this country, not just the state of California. Just do the math on the number of unemployed who have been in California since March 12. ”

The virus, which claimed 2,317 lives in the state and infected 56,212 residents, derailed an economy that was operating at record levels in January.

"We had record low unemployment in my January announcement, record reserves," Newsom said. "We were enjoying another surplus and now they are going to see a budget that is $ 10 trillion below where it should be."

Newsom said state officials have been in talks with Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi about what kind of federal aid California may need.

But Newsom said that while the recovery task can be daunting, he had faith that California could pull out of the fiscal hurdle.

"The next few years we will have to overcome these challenges," he said. "But we will work through them and come out on the other side. Again, stronger, more resilient, and better able to meet the challenges head-on in the future, but we have our work for ourselves."