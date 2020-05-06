Skydance TV Names Drew Brown Production Manager; Hire 2 more – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Former AMC Studios executive Drew brown joins Skydance Television as EVP, Physical Production. He replaces Carol Turner, who recently came out to head the production at ABC Studios. He is one of several executive hires and promotions in creative development for the independent television studio, global physical production, business affairs and advertising operations as new Skydance TV President Bill Bost is forming his team.

They also join the company Lucid Road Productions & # 39; Zack Beckman as vice president of creative development and Sony Pictures TV Jeff Hegedus like EVP Business & Legal Affairs. Katherine Morrison He has been promoted to Vice President of Creative Development; Dawn Lach to SVP ,, Marketing y Publicidad.

In his new role, Brown will oversee all physical production of comedies, dramas, and limited series for the television studio, including production finance and post-production. Both Beckman and Morrison will be responsible for overseeing the current series and the development of television series with original, IP-based scripts for the studio.

Hegedus will spearhead the deal for the live-action television group. Lach will spearhead marketing and public relations efforts for the current series of the study.

"These key executive appointments are comprehensive as Skydance continues to scale up the development and production of our series to offer a diverse and ambitious television roster with global appeal," said Bost, president of Skydance Television. "I am delighted to welcome Drew, Zack and Jeff to Skydance and to announce the deserved promotions of Katherine and Dawn. In this ever-changing television landscape, I am confident that we have established the experienced and experienced executives we need to navigate in these unprecedented times and partner with our showrunners to deliver truly dynamic television. "

Before joining Skydance, Brown served as an EVP at AMC Studios, where he worked on series including The Walking Dead, Into the Badlands, stop and set fire and GIRE: The Washington spies. Before AMC, Brown worked at Warner Horizon Television as vice president of production, where he oversaw physical production for shows like Pretty Little Liars, Rizzoli & Isles and Dallas Before AMC, he was the producer of the long-running WB Network series. What I like about you and Jamie Foxx's show.

Prior to Skydance, Beckman was Head of Development at Lucid Road Productions, where he oversaw the company's development roster on various networks, including Hulu, Starz, NBC, AMC, and Peacock. Before that, he worked at Olive Bridge Entertainment, where he helped develop multiple series including: The Michael J. Fox Show, The McCarthys and Moon Ray City. Beckman also worked in Barack Obama's 2004 Illinois Senate campaign and in the Illinois Film Office helping with film and television production.

Morrison was previously the Director of Skydance Television, where she supervised Grace and Frankie for Netflix, Jack Ryan by Tom Clancy for Amazon and Foundation for Apple TV +.

Hegedus joins Skydance from Sony Pictures Television, where he served as SVP, Business Affairs; Prior to that, he served as Senior Vice President of Business Affairs for Paramount Television Studios, where he helped direct television production business affairs for the network's primetime and cable-guided series. Before Paramount Television Studios, Hegedus worked at Ziffren Brittenham, Participant Media, Hulu, ABC Studios, Interlight Partners, and O’Melveny & Meyers.

Before joining Skydance as vice president of public relations, Dawn Lach was director of public relations for WGN America. Before Skydance, he spent more than a decade at Turner Broadcasting, where he directed series ad campaigns for Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, and Turner Classic Movies.

Skydance Television's current roster includes Netflix's longest running series Grace and Frankie, Altered Carbon, Condor, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Foundation and Jack Reacher.