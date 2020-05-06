Sky Studios Participates in Julie Anne Robinson's Longboat Photos – Up News Info

Sky Studios has taken a minority stake in Longboat Pictures, the UK-based drama producer co-founded by BAFTA and Golden Globe nominated director Julie Anne Robinson and former ITV Commissioner Victoria Fea.

Financial details of the deal and the size of the Sky stake were not disclosed. It represents the second dramatic investment by the Comcast-owned company in recent weeks after partnering with The Lighthouse, the production team established by former BBC Studios drama bosses Hilary Salmon, Radford Neville and Nick Betts.

Sky said the agreement will allow Longboat to strengthen and expand its creative team. The producer will work closely with Sky Studios to develop content for Sky channels and other networks.

Longboat was founded in 2018. Robinson executive developed and produced The capture with Shonda Rhimes and the NBC series I feel bad alongside Amy Poehler. His directorial credits include Nurse jackie and Orange is the new Black, and has a first-look deal with Universal Television through his other CannyLads company.

Robinson has 12 network drivers to his name, seven of them go to series in the US. USA Before that, he directed both UK theatrical and award-winning television shows such as Going down the mountain and Blackpool.

Fea was a senior theater commissioner for eight years at ITV, where she oversaw series including The durrells, Victory, Harlotsand Forgotten.

Sky Studios CEO Gary Davey said: "Longboat Pictures has vast experience and experience in the field of drama, both in the UK and in the US. We are excited to join forces with them in this new partnership."

Robinson and Fea added: “We are very happy to collaborate with Sky Studios at such an exciting time in its development. The world needs entertaining stories more than ever right now, and we look forward to creating them in our new partnership. ”