Skip Bayless has an interesting Cowboys theory about Andy Dalton's signature

Skip Bayless is primarily used for entertainment purposes these days on Fox Sports, but it does have some credibility when it comes to the Cowboys.

He worked in both the Dallas Times Herald and the Dallas Morning News, where he won the Texas Sports Journalist of the Year three times. So while he sometimes says ridiculous things, his thoughts on the Jerry Jones and Cowboys moves may offer some validity.

Which brings us to the recently proposed theory of Bayless behind the signing of Dallas by Andy Dalton.

"I think Jerry Jones came to Andy Dalton's ear. I think somehow, somehow, he promised Andy Dalton that he was going to have some time to play this year in Dallas." – @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/P1WnYF8Y7p – NOT DISPUTED (@undisputed) May 6, 2020

Bayless cites the fact that Dalton had five other job opportunities (referring to a Pro Football Talk report), so he wanted to know why the Cowboys were so attractive. He mentions Dalton's low contract with a base salary of $ 3 million, which is just above what Cooper Rush's endorsement was expected to earn.

Dalton has $ 4 million in incentives, which Spotrac says involves the quarterback playing in 35% of the regular season snapshots, 50% in the Super Bowl snapshots and a Super Bowl victory.

"I don't get it because there is something else working here," Bayless said. "My theory is that Jerry Jones is working here."

Bayless later referred to comments that former Cowboys star Michael Irvin made about Jones being very persuasive. And the Fox Sports analyst believes that was what happened to Dalton.

"I think (Jones) got to Andy Dalton's ear," Bayless said. "And he said, 'Hey, we've hit a tipping point with Dak Prescott'." I think somehow Jerry promised Andy Dalton that he was going to play around a bit this year in Dallas with that explosive offense. "

Bayless felt as if Dalton's recent comments made it seem like "he might actually have a chance to play quarterback for this team." He also entered Jones's personality saying that he has a tendency to "move on to the next,quot; once he reaches a point of frustration.

In Bayless's eyes, Jones may be at that point with Prescott.

"(Jones's) powers of persuasion convinced Andy Dalton that this thing had gone south with Dak Prescott to the point that he could rescind the franchise tag he placed on Dak, or it could be that Jerry believes Dak is going to resist and that Andy Dalton will have a chance, "Bayless said. "That is the only theory that makes sense to me."

It would seem ridiculous to go from Prescott, a young quarterback with stellar potential, to a veteran quarterback like Dalton. But Bayless's theory is interesting nonetheless.