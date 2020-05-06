SJ's long-distance courtship becomes California's first virtual COVID-19 wedding – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (KPIX) – When government offices closed due to the coronavirus shelter order in place, it also closed many wedding plans. Still, love conquers everything, as the first marriage in California during the COVID-19 era was taking place in our own backyard.

The happy couple met on an Indian marriage website in 2016. The bride's name is Sarita J. Biswal. The boyfriend's name is one that he is probably teasing a lot: Love Singhal.

"Yes, I understand," Singhal said with a laugh.

Actually, Singhal would love to get married since he and Biswal have been dealing with a long distance relationship for over four years. The virus wiped out her wedding plans for March 19.

So when Governor Newsom announced that the weddings could resume, the couple called the San Jose city secretary's office.

"We just wanted to get married because we have waited a long time," Singhal said. "And she told us we would be first, so that's an added bonus and makes it a little bit more special."

They will be the first couple to legally marry in California during the era of social estrangement, and their wedding will take place in a Zoom conference call.

State law requires couples to marry in the physical presence of a person authorized to perform the ceremony and the necessary witnesses. The governor's order allows Zoom calls to count for that, so at 7:30 on Tuesday night, the wedding was scheduled to begin.

"When we find out about this, we decide, let's do it," Biswal said. "As good news, we will arrive at this difficult time. Let's take it as a positive and nothing can stop us!"

Cindy Chavez, Chair of the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors, volunteered to host the virtual ceremony, and friends and family, both here and in India, were able to tune in.

The couple said that they had originally planned to get married at City Hall so that the online wedding would actually allow more people to witness the ceremony. The bride and groom planned to exchange vows alone at Singhal's San Jose apartment, but said there were questions about whether her Stockton aunt would decide to join them.

"But, I don't know, I asked him not to take risks," Singhal said, laughing that it could ruin the wedding.

Ironically, the wedding day was supposed to be the day the couple left on their honeymoon cruise. Of course, that plan collapsed, but they hope that when things calm down a bit, they can plan a trip to India to see family and friends.