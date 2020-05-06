Single Hannah Brown says she's ready to test dating waters

Hannah brown he is single and ready to mix.

Tuesday the first Bachelorette party She revealed that she wants to start dating again on Instagram Live, sharing that she is ready to "test the waters."

"I am single, I am," she assured fans as she answered questions about her love life. "I feel like quarantined right now is not the best time to try to get out, but I feel like I'm in a place where I'm ready to do that, to test the waters a bit." As for who she is ready to date, Brown joked that she will not be a member of Bachelor Nation: "I can date other people who are not in The Bachelor. They're driving me crazy! "

This comes months after she and Brown Bachelorette party runner-up Tyler Cameron sparked romance rumors with their recent meeting in Florida. After being seen enjoying the warm weather together on the beach, the old loves caused a stir among fans with their palpable chemistry on social media.