Single Hannah Brown says she's ready to test dating waters

Tuesday the first Bachelorette party She revealed that she wants to start dating again on Instagram Live, sharing that she is ready to "test the waters."
"I am single, I am," she assured fans as she answered questions about her love life. "I feel like quarantined right now is not the best time to try to get out, but I feel like I'm in a place where I'm ready to do that, to test the waters a bit." As for who she is ready to date, Brown joked that she will not be a member of Bachelor Nation: "I can date other people who are not in The Bachelor. They're driving me crazy! "
This comes months after she and Brown Bachelorette party runner-up Tyler Cameron sparked romance rumors with their recent meeting in Florida. After being seen enjoying the warm weather together on the beach, the old loves caused a stir among fans with their palpable chemistry on social media.
At the time of their shocking reunion, a source close to the stars shared with E! News that both Brown and Cameron "have expressed that they are not in a position to leave at this time, but care about each other." Insider Information added: "They have distanced themselves socially, are hanging out and are having a lot of fun. Hannah gets along well with Tyler's family and friends and everyone loves her."
Last month, Brown insisted that she and Cameron were not an article and said she did not have a partner. Soon after, the Florida native also made clear the status of his rumored romance through social media. "No, I'm not dating anyone," said Cameron during an Instagram Live.
During his questions and answers, Brown also reflected on his season of High school, telling fans that he's been thinking about how different his life was this time last year.
"I made a joke on Twitter that today is … well, it's not a joke, it's just like, like this time last year, the day I sent Luke (Parker) House? And I joked about having a shot of tequila or a moment of silence because, like, that was a … pretty interesting night for me, "she recalled." I wasn't trying to be mean, but I can laugh at my own life. Just say. You know, I thought we were making better decisions after that night. Well, I tricked you all. I tricked you all! I'm still making bad decisions, but it's okay. "
As for how his season ended, Brown said he has no regrets and would change nothing. "I really have to believe that there really is something much bigger to all of this than just … I'm still on the journey of solving it, you know?" she said. "It's called growing and learning."
