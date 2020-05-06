Sinclair Broadcast Group to Pay FCC $ 48 Million Fine – Up News Info

Sinclair Broadcast Group will pay $ 48 million in a civil fine, the latest in FCC history, to close three open government investigations, including its conduct, as it sought to acquire Tribune Media in 2018.

However, the fines do not revoke the FCC licenses, a sanction that some critics of the station should impose given their alleged conduct during the Tribune transaction.

"Sinclair's conduct during his attempt to merge with Tribune was completely unacceptable," said FCC President Ajit Pai. "Today's sanction, coupled with the failure of the Sinclair / Tribune transaction, should serve as a warning to other licensees seeking approval of the Commission transaction in the future. On the other hand, I disagree with those who "For transparent political reasons, they demand that we revoke Sinclair's licenses. While they don't like what they perceive as the broadcaster's views, the First Amendment still applies around here."

%MINIFYHTML19d1284af33159e34ffc7ecff10a192812%

More to come.