Sinclair Broadcast Group loses first-quarter revenue target, says COVID-19 impact will "intensify" – Up News Info

Sinclair Broadcast Group, the second-largest US owner of local television stations and a force in regional sports networks, reported mixed results in the first quarter and warned investors of some COVID-19 hits to come.

Total revenue in the quarter increased 123% to $ 1.61 billion, just below the Wall Street analyst consensus estimate of $ 1.65 billion. Earnings per share reached $ 1.35 in diluted form.

Comparisons between the first quarter of this year, which ended on March 31, and last year are complicated by the acquisition of 21 regional sports networks previously controlled by Fox. Sinclair led an investor consortium in that deal and also acquired a 20% stake in YES, joining investors from the New York Yankees, Amazon and private equity to operate that network. He also teamed up with the Chicago Cubs to launch the Marquee Sports Network in February, weeks before the pandemic sent Major League Baseball and other sports leagues on the sidelines.

Excluding RSNs, media revenue increased 17%, driven by political advertising and higher retransmission revenue. Media revenue did not reach the lower limit of the company's guidance at $ 31 million, Sinclair said, due in part to the impact of COVID-19 on some advertising revenue.

CEO Chris Ripley said the company had withdrawn the financial guidance for 2020 due to the uncertainty of the period. However, its sports stations and networks are seeing advertising soften, and the prospects for the return of sports, especially baseball, the basis of the RSN model, are uncertain. Still, Ripley said in the company's earnings statement: "We are confident that our diversified sources of revenue, content and delivery platforms will allow us to see our company through the effects of the pandemic and that we will be able to meet our needs. liquidity. "

Overall, Sinclair, first quarter operations did not experience "significant disruptions" of COVID-19. However, in the second quarter, he expects the effect to "intensify."