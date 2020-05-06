Simon Kinberg Script "Here Comes the Flood Drawing Offer" – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: There is more than one popular script tonight. The last thing is Here comes the flood, First original screenplay by Simon Kinberg since MR. And Mrs. Smith. I have been told that there are several offers for what is a high-end love story theft movie, based on characters and with great roles as a movie star.

Kinberg and Audrey Chon, president of Genre Films, are producing. The Up News Info revealed earlier this afternoon that strong deals were taking place in Ball and chain, a pack that appears to be targeting Netflix with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt as the protagonists and the Emily V. Gordon scripts.

Kinberg has a January release date for 355, the global spy thriller 355 who hatched with Jessica Chastain for Universal, FilmNation and Freckle Films, and on Apple has an untitled science fiction series inspired by HG Wells & # 39; War of the Worlds. He and David Weil (The hunt) teamed up to write the first episodes and are executive producers. The concept has evolved enough not to be named for that famous public domain science fiction property.

CAA representative Kinberg left Fox after it was acquired by Disney. There, the films he produced included The Martian and Logan.