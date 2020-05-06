Sierra from Love & Hip Hop reveals: she's completely bald under the wig! (Video)

Sierra from Love & Hip Hop is completely bald under her wig, MTO News has learned. Sierra explained that she started losing hair last year, after suffering an allergic reaction to steroid injections.

(see the video above)

According to Sierra, her hair began to fall out years ago, when she wore the same two wigs every day. Sierra told fans: "My hair started breaking at the edges, then fell out everywhere."

But Sierra thought she had a solution for her hair loss: steroid injections.

Many women believe that they can regrow hair by receiving steroid injections into the scalp. Well it didn't work for Sierra.

According to the Love & HipHop star, she had an "allergic reaction,quot; to the injections and, as a result, ALL of her hair fell out.

The Love & Hiphop star is currently out of a job. Filming of the reality show has been suspended indefinitely, and will likely not start again until 2021.