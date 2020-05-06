Sierra from Love & Hip Hop reveals: she's completely bald under the wig! (Video)

Sierra from Love & Hip Hop is completely bald under her wig, MTO News has learned. Sierra explained that she started losing hair last year, after suffering an allergic reaction to steroid injections.

According to Sierra, her hair began to fall out years ago, when she wore the same two wigs every day. Sierra told fans: "My hair started breaking at the edges, then fell out everywhere."

