Sharon Osbourne opposes Dax Shepard for allowing children to experiment with drugs

Sharon, heartbroken when her two children followed her husband Ozzy Osbourne into a drug addiction, disagrees with the people who allow their children to experiment with drugs.

Sharon Osbourne he was left "heartbroken" after his sons Kelly and Jack followed their father Ozzy down the path of drug addiction.

the Black saturday Rocker struggled with drug and alcohol abuse for four decades before cleaning up in 2012. Both Kelly and Jack have also struggled with similar addiction problems, and mom Sharon admitted that her problems broke her heart.

"We have had this family history with drugs, it is not a good one," he told the British newspaper Daily Star. each one of them. It broke my heart. "

Sharon and Ozzy's oldest son Jack went to rehab at age 17 and has been clean since 2003, while Kelly was admitted to rehab seven times and finally kicked her drug and beverage addictions in 2017.

Elsewhere, Sharon referred to the actor's controversial comments. Dax Shepard in a recent episode of his "Expert Armchair With Dax Shepard"Podcast, when you said you would have no problem with your children experimenting with recreational drugs.

Disagreeing with his comments, the rock matriarch said, "Call me outdated, I don't like it. Not at all, not just to entertain you. If you're under medical supervision, that's fine."