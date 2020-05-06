Shakira's trainer shares singer's favorite arm workout

Every time Shakira go on stage, she likes to be pumped. Jacked, really.

Because in addition to other pre-show rituals, three-time Grammy-winning Colombian pop star likes to get into a quick arm routine courtesy of the lifelong coach Anna Kaiser. The 43-year-old "favorite workout,quot; tells E! The founder of The AKT Studios based in New York. News: "He loves doing this before he goes on stage. It makes his muscles explode."

Plus, it came from the same mind that sculpted the "Like,quot; singer before this year's Super Bowl. So, uh, we are a game.