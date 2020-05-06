Shakira's trainer shares singer's favorite arm workout

Every time Shakira go on stage, she likes to be pumped. Jacked, really.
Because in addition to other pre-show rituals, three-time Grammy-winning Colombian pop star likes to get into a quick arm routine courtesy of the lifelong coach Anna Kaiser. The 43-year-old "favorite workout,quot; tells E! The founder of The AKT Studios based in New York. News: "He loves doing this before he goes on stage. It makes his muscles explode."
Plus, it came from the same mind that sculpted the "Like,quot; singer before this year's Super Bowl. So, uh, we are a game.
Elsa / Getty Images
To prepare for your epic halftime performance with Jennifer Lopez In Miami, Shakira and Kaiser trusted the same whenever, in whatever approach they have employed over the past decade.
"This is what I tell everyone: no matter how many minutes or hours you train, it's about introducing yourself," says Kaiser, who also says Kelly Ripa through his cardio-heavy dance steps. "If you can just show up and do 15 minutes, do 15 minutes. If you have the time and energy to do an hour and a half, do an hour and a half. But just show up."
Some days that could mean the singer, mother to children Milan, 7 and Sasha, 5, with Gerard Piqué, she gets into a brief strength training session before an exhausting dance rehearsal. In others, you will commit to 90 minutes of dance cardio and strength intervals with vinyasa flow moments in between.
"So the tone, the bands, which is sports conditioning, dance breaks, and HIIT or circuit classes, and we're doing all of that by day," Kaiser told E! News of his routine before the great performance of February ", but it is really important that both your mind and your body constantly change your workouts so that you keep your head in the game, do not get bored and have a workout that will work for you that day for what you need to accomplish that day. "
One option you can arm yourself with: this upper body sculptor who requires just a hand towel, 10 minutes of his time, and the willpower to overcome a serious burn.
So grab your kitchen "kit,quot;, blow up your most motivating playlist, and follow Kaiser's lead in the video above. Then, see more about toning magic on her Instagram (where she links to all her live classes) or on-demand section of her website.
%MINIFYHTML9b2aada3e88880ad50d79843867ce79813%%MINIFYHTML9b2aada3e88880ad50d79843867ce79814%