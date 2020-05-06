Home Entertainment Shah Rukh Khan v / s Hrithik Roshan: Who has more than...

Shah Rukh Khan v / s Hrithik Roshan: Who has more than 100 crore movies?

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan are two of the most famous actors in our country. While one is the type of romance, the other can pass out anyone with their dance moves, action sequences, and flawless good looks. Both superstars attract audiences like a moth to a flame and have several 100 million rupee movies on their kitty.

Hrithik, last year, had one of the biggest hits of his career with War. The film earned Rs. 292 million rupees at the box office. Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, did not have a launch last year and has not even announced any upcoming projects.

With these two wanted actors ruling the pack, we take a look at their films that hit the Rs 100 million club. With SRK leading with seven hits in his bag, Hrithik is just two behind. Scroll down to see the comparison in their box office collections.

Hrithik Roshan

Shahrukh Khan:

chennai express

Rs 207.69 crore

Happy New Year

Rs 178.41 crore

Dilwale

Rs 139.97 crore

Raees

Rs 128.77 crore

Ra.One

Rs 113.94 crore

Don 2

Rs 106.44 crore

Jab Tak Hai Jaan

Rs 101.59 crore

Hrithik Roshan:

War

Rs 292.71 crore

Krrish 3

Rs 175.83 crore

Super 30

Rs 147 crore

Bang bang

Rs 141.06 crore

Agneepath

Rs 119.98 crore

