Shah Rukh Khan v / s Hrithik Roshan: Who has more than 100 crore movies?

Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan are two of the most famous actors in our country. While one is the type of romance, the other can pass out anyone with their dance moves, action sequences, and flawless good looks. Both superstars attract audiences like a moth to a flame and have several 100 million rupee movies on their kitty.

Hrithik, last year, had one of the biggest hits of his career with War. The film earned Rs. 292 million rupees at the box office. Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, did not have a launch last year and has not even announced any upcoming projects.

With these two wanted actors ruling the pack, we take a look at their films that hit the Rs 100 million club. With SRK leading with seven hits in his bag, Hrithik is just two behind. Scroll down to see the comparison in their box office collections.

Shahrukh Khan:

chennai express Rs 207.69 crore Happy New Year Rs 178.41 crore Dilwale Rs 139.97 crore %MINIFYHTML48884aa22c687acd3d0cdcc7cc04da9012% Raees Rs 128.77 crore Ra.One Rs 113.94 crore Don 2 Rs 106.44 crore Jab Tak Hai Jaan Rs 101.59 crore

Hrithik Roshan: