Seniors at Dallas Thomas Jefferson High School Dominating resistance as pandemic cancels graduations in person – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Across North Texas, 2020 class seniors are mourning the loss of graduations, picnics for seniors, and treasured traditions that should mark their initiation rites in high school.

But those losses are especially profound for those who lost their school in the October 2019 tornado outbreak.

"Heartbroken," says Thomas Jefferson High Senior Marysol Ortega, describing the disbelief that struck at the time. "This is my school. My home."

The 17-year-old says "TJ,quot; was where she felt safe.

"This is my comfort zone. This is where I created the memories in the hallways with my friends, teachers, coaches … not being able to finish your senior year, it broke my heart, you know. "

High school was temporarily relocated to West Dallas, but not all were happy days and five years.

"Having to get up even earlier to take the bus was definitely a struggle, a challenge at first," recalls Ortega. "Many of my classmates had jobs to help out at home, they had other responsibilities, they had to take their siblings to school and it just got difficult."

And then came Covid-19, ending the school year forever.

"I am very proud of our elders," says Thomas Jefferson's director Sandi Massey. “All of our students are amazing. This year's seniors have been completely abandoned. Not only did they have to miss the last year of school at TJ due to the tornado, but they also lost many experiences in high school. Prom, senior year picnic, the traditional graduation.

And yet these seniors seem to have mastered the art of resilience.

Ortega became the first in her family to earn a high school diploma. He heads to UNT Denton in the fall.

"You must learn when to put aside the things you have no control over, stop stressing about those things," advises Ortega, but also admits: "Trust me, at first it was difficult for me. I was devastated, I will not deny it, I was heartbroken and questioned everything, but then I thought this would prepare me for the future. "

She says finishing her senior class work from home has forced her to be more organized and she is sure it will help her when she starts college.

So she shares these words of encouragement to both older and lower class peers.

"Keep looking forward. It is not the end. You have to be happy and make the most of every situation, independently, independently, especially if you have no control over it!

Thomas Jefferson's older adults will graduate virtually on May 27.

