See Ellen DeGeneres' sweet surprise for FedEx viral driver

Ellen Degeneres he is returning the act of kindness of a good Samaritan.
During the Wednesday episode at The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the host of the daytime talk show practically connected to the FedEx delivery driver Justin Bradshaw, who went viral in the wake of the pandemic after disinfecting a package after learning that someone in the recipient's home had an autoimmune disorder and was at risk of contracting the coronavirus, and was shocked.
When Ellen met Justin and his wife YasminIt became clear that their careful consideration was second nature. "As I approached the door, I saw a large red stop sign on the note and it alerted me that someone inside was at high risk and immediately. I thought of my daughter New star, who is actually micro premature and actually born just over a pound. "Yasmin added:" And having a high-risk child, he was basically doing what he does on a day-to-day basis. base. This time they caught it on camera. "
While talking about Justin's social media fame, he said, "Well, to me, it was something I was doing from the heart, that's something I do regularly. So, to me, it didn't seem as great as everyone took it, since You know, because this is something I do and I understand what is going on for my daughter. "
In fact, he admitted that he wasn't too keen on having the video live on social media, but his wife's persistence helped him see the impact it was making.
"I shared it on Facebook because I didn't want anyone to know what I had done," Yasmin said. "So we got into an argument because he was like, 'Why did you share it?' I'm like, 'Okay, you want me to take him down?' And he says, 'Actually, yes, I do. I thought,' Well, that's not going to happen. People need to see, especially at times like this, people need to see that there are still nice people in the world. "
Touched by her story, Ellen wanted to give Justin a special thanks for the kindness he showed his community with a surprise installment. He gifted the couple $ 20,000 and invited them to be invited to his show once the pandemic has ended.
Speechless and struggling against tears, the couple thanked Ellen for her generosity. At the beginning of the episode, Yasmin said, "Thank you, Ellen. You set the tone for the world. Like, you give humanity that extra hope. Thank you for being you."
Watch Ellen surprise Justin and Yasmin in the comforting video above!
