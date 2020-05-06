See Ellen DeGeneres' sweet surprise for FedEx viral driver

Ellen Degeneres he is returning the act of kindness of a good Samaritan.

During the Wednesday episode at The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the host of the daytime talk show practically connected to the FedEx delivery driver Justin Bradshaw, who went viral in the wake of the pandemic after disinfecting a package after learning that someone in the recipient's home had an autoimmune disorder and was at risk of contracting the coronavirus, and was shocked.

When Ellen met Justin and his wife YasminIt became clear that their careful consideration was second nature. "As I approached the door, I saw a large red stop sign on the note and it alerted me that someone inside was at high risk and immediately. I thought of my daughter New star, who is actually micro premature and actually born just over a pound. "Yasmin added:" And having a high-risk child, he was basically doing what he does on a day-to-day basis. base. This time they caught it on camera. "