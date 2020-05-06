See Adele's evolution from independent singer to world-famous superstar

Like your music Adelenever fails to disappoint.
When the singer first appeared on the music scene in 2008, she was just the most humble and kind artist. In one of her first interviews with E !, the artist said: "It is really ridiculous how (her career) has exploded."
And since then, it has only become increasingly popular.
However, the star is still the same person she was in 2008, albeit dressed a little differently.
In terms of makeup, Adele has stuck to her signature mod look, with dramatic cat eye, voluminous lashes, and eye-catching lipstick. But when it comes to her fashion, her wardrobe has evolved slightly, especially since she's undergone a transformation in recent years.
In the early days of her music career, the artist frequently wore dark dresses and more conservative styles, but lately, she embraced color and new silhouettes, as she showed in her latest Instagram post.
To see how the 32-year-old man has effortlessly dressed over the years, check out the gallery below!
Jon Furniss / WireImage
2008
In one of her first red carpet appearances, the singer chose an all-black outfit and classic makeup.
Steve Granitz / Getty Images
2009
Fresh from the success of their debut album, the star attended the 2009 Grammys in a stylish black ensemble.
Ed Rode / Getty Images
2010
At CMT's 2010 Artist of the Year show, the Brit was left with her tried-and-true black stockings and a dark dress, thus creating a signature style.
Christopher Polk / Getty Images
2011
At the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards, Adele had removed her red locks and opted for a spectacular dark blonde.
Jason Merritt / Getty Images)
2012
Adele proved that all a girl needs to impress is an elegant black dress and the perfect red lip.
Paul Drinkwater / NBC
2013
At the 2013 Golden Globes, the star continued to dress in modest but elegant dresses and put on makeup in a modern style, which was perfected by her and the makeup artist. Michael Ashton.
Kevin Mazur / WireImage
2013
Finally, the artist began to introduce more color into her wardrobe, but she stuck with her favorite empire silhouette at the 2013 Grammys.
AKM-GSI
2015
The singer shone from head to toe in an elegant but understated dress for a performance at Radio City Music Hall.
Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP
2016
For years, the artist sported long locks, but it was for a major change when she debuted at the 2016 Grammys.
Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP
2017
The singer was green with envy when the 2017 Grammys appeared in this beautiful dress.
Cameron Spencer / Getty Images
2017
Adele dazzled crowds in more ways than one when she performed in this sparkly gown at ANZ Stadium on March 10, 2017 in Sydney, Australia.
2018
Not only can she wear an evening dress like no other, but sweatshirts also look amazing on her.
2019
Adele went completely retro in this thirties dress, which she wore at her star-studded Christmas party.
2020
Although the artist has shown a preference for more vintage styles, she chose the most unpredictable LBD to celebrate her 32nd birthday.
