Home Entertainment See Adele's evolution from independent singer to world-famous superstar

See Adele's evolution from independent singer to world-famous superstar

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Adele breaks the silence of Twitter for the first time in a year

Like your music Adelenever fails to disappoint.

When the singer first appeared on the music scene in 2008, she was just the most humble and kind artist. In one of her first interviews with E !, the artist said: "It is really ridiculous how (her career) has exploded."

And since then, it has only become increasingly popular.

However, the star is still the same person she was in 2008, albeit dressed a little differently.

In terms of makeup, Adele has stuck to her signature mod look, with dramatic cat eye, voluminous lashes, and eye-catching lipstick. But when it comes to her fashion, her wardrobe has evolved slightly, especially since she's undergone a transformation in recent years.

In the early days of her music career, the artist frequently wore dark dresses and more conservative styles, but lately, she embraced color and new silhouettes, as she showed in her latest Instagram post.

To see how the 32-year-old man has effortlessly dressed over the years, check out the gallery below!

Jon Furniss / WireImage

2008

In one of her first red carpet appearances, the singer chose an all-black outfit and classic makeup.

Adele, Grammys, 2009

Steve Granitz / Getty Images

2009

Fresh from the success of their debut album, the star attended the 2009 Grammys in a stylish black ensemble.

Adele

Ed Rode / Getty Images

2010

At CMT's 2010 Artist of the Year show, the Brit was left with her tried-and-true black stockings and a dark dress, thus creating a signature style.

Adele

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

2011

At the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards, Adele had removed her red locks and opted for a spectacular dark blonde.

Adele

Jason Merritt / Getty Images)

2012

Adele proved that all a girl needs to impress is an elegant black dress and the perfect red lip.

Adele, Golden Globes

Paul Drinkwater / NBC

2013

At the 2013 Golden Globes, the star continued to dress in modest but elegant dresses and put on makeup in a modern style, which was perfected by her and the makeup artist. Michael Ashton.

Adele, Rihanna, Grammys

Kevin Mazur / WireImage

%MINIFYHTMLd0d1da77bc34f507b871b2718e20318012%

2013

Finally, the artist began to introduce more color into her wardrobe, but she stuck with her favorite empire silhouette at the 2013 Grammys.

Adele

AKM-GSI

2015

The singer shone from head to toe in an elegant but understated dress for a performance at Radio City Music Hall.

Adele, 2016 Grammy Awards

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP

2016

For years, the artist sported long locks, but it was for a major change when she debuted at the 2016 Grammys.

Adele, 2017 Grammy Awards

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP

2017

The singer was green with envy when the 2017 Grammys appeared in this beautiful dress.

Adele

Cameron Spencer / Getty Images

2017

Adele dazzled crowds in more ways than one when she performed in this sparkly gown at ANZ Stadium on March 10, 2017 in Sydney, Australia.

Celine Dion, Adele

Instagram

2018

Not only can she wear an evening dress like no other, but sweatshirts also look amazing on her.

Adele, Grinch

Instagram

2019

Adele went completely retro in this thirties dress, which she wore at her star-studded Christmas party.

Adele

Instagram

2020

Although the artist has shown a preference for more vintage styles, she chose the most unpredictable LBD to celebrate her 32nd birthday.

%MINIFYHTMLd0d1da77bc34f507b871b2718e20318013%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©