See Adele's evolution from independent singer to world-famous superstar

Like your music Adelenever fails to disappoint.

When the singer first appeared on the music scene in 2008, she was just the most humble and kind artist. In one of her first interviews with E !, the artist said: "It is really ridiculous how (her career) has exploded."

And since then, it has only become increasingly popular.

However, the star is still the same person she was in 2008, albeit dressed a little differently.

In terms of makeup, Adele has stuck to her signature mod look, with dramatic cat eye, voluminous lashes, and eye-catching lipstick. But when it comes to her fashion, her wardrobe has evolved slightly, especially since she's undergone a transformation in recent years.

In the early days of her music career, the artist frequently wore dark dresses and more conservative styles, but lately, she embraced color and new silhouettes, as she showed in her latest Instagram post.