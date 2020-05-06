Second wave of coronavirus infections feared – Up News Info

WASHINGTON – As Europe and the USA USA Loosening their blockages against the coronavirus, health experts express growing fear of what they say is a second wave of almost certain deaths and infections that could compel governments to repress.

"We are risking a relapse that will be intolerable," said Dr. Ian Lipkin of the Center for Infection and Immunity at Columbia University.

Around the world, German authorities began to develop plans in the event of a resurgence of the virus. Experts in Italy called for intensifying efforts to identify new victims and trace their contacts. And France, which has not yet eased its closure, has already drawn up a "reconfiguration plan,quot; in the event of a new wave.

"There will be a second wave, but the problem is to what extent. Is it a small wave or a big wave? It is too early to say, "said Olivier Schwartz, head of the virus unit at the Pasteur Institute in France.

In the USA With about half the states easing their closings to restart their economies, and cell phone data shows that people are becoming restless and increasingly leaving their homes, public health authorities are concerned.

Many states have not implemented robust tests that experts believe are necessary to detect and contain new outbreaks. And many governors have moved on before their states meet one of the key benchmarks in the Trump administration's reopening guidelines: a 14-day downward trajectory in new diseases and infections.

"If we mitigate these measures without adequate public health safeguards, we can expect many more cases and, unfortunately, more deaths," said Josh Michaud, associate director of global health policy for the Kaiser Family Foundation in Washington.

Cases have continued to rise steadily in places like Iowa and Missouri since governors began reopening, while new infections have declined in Georgia, Tennessee, and Texas.

Lipkin said he is more concerned with two things: the reopening of bars, where people get together and lose their inhibitions, and large gatherings like sporting events, concerts and plays. Outbreak prevention will require aggressive contact tracking powered by armies of public health workers of hundreds of thousands of strong people, which the United States does not yet have, Lipkin said.

Worldwide, the virus has infected more than 3.6 million people and killed more than a quarter of a million, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University that experts agree underestimates the dimensions of the disaster due to the limited evidence, differences in death counts and concealment by some governments. .

The United States has recorded more than 70,000 deaths and 1.2 million confirmed infections, while Europe has reported more than 140,000 deaths.

This week, researchers behind a widely cited University of Washington model nearly doubled their projection of deaths in the US. USA At around 134,000 as of early August, largely due to loosening of state restrictions on staying home. Recently confirmed infections per day in the US USA They exceed 20,000, and deaths per day exceed 1,000.

In heavily affected New York City, which has managed to dramatically reduce deaths despite confirmed infections continuing to rise in the rest of the country, Mayor Bill de Blasio warned that some states may reopen too quickly.

"My message to the rest of the country is to learn from how much effort, how much discipline it took to finally reduce these numbers and follow the same path until you are sure you are being defeated," he said on CNN, "or else if this thing increases, you're postponing any kind of reboot or recovery much more. "

A century ago, the second wave of the Spanish flu epidemic was far more deadly than the first, in part because authorities allowed massive gatherings from Philadelphia to San Francisco.

"It is clear to me that we are at a critical moment in this fight. We risk complacency and accept the preventable deaths of 2,000 Americans every day," epidemiologist Caitlin Rivers, a professor at Johns Hopkins, told a House Chamber subcommittee. Representatives in Washington.

President Donald Trump, who has lobbied to ease restrictions that have strangled the economy and left more than 30 million Americans unemployed, withdrew Wednesday on White House plans revealed a day earlier to reduce the force of coronavirus tasks.

He tweeted that the working group will continue to meet indefinitely with a focus on SECURITY AND OPENING OUR COUNTRY AGAIN.

Underlining those economic concerns, the European Union predicted the worst recession in its quarter-century history. And the U.S. unemployment rate for April, which comes out on Friday, is expected to hit a staggering 16 percent, a level last seen during the Great Depression of the 1930s.

Governors continue to face demands, even demands, to reopen. In Michigan, where armed protesters entered the Capitol last week, the Republican-led Legislature sued Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer, asking a judge to declare invalid his order to stay at home, which runs at least through Nov. 15. may.

In the battered Italy, which has begun to ease restrictions, Dr. Silvio Brusaferro, president of the Superior Institute of Health, urged "a great investment,quot; of resources to train medical personnel to monitor possible new cases of the virus, which has killed 30,000 people across the country.

He said contact tracking apps, which are being built by dozens of countries and companies, are not enough to handle future waves of infection.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said after meeting with the country's 16 governors that restaurants and other companies may reopen in the coming weeks, but that regional authorities will have to come up with a "restriction concept,quot; for any county that reports 50 new cases for every 100,000 inhabitants in a week.

Lothar Wieler, head of Germany's national disease control center, said scientists "know with great certainty that there will be a second wave,quot; of infections.

Britain, with more than 30,000 deaths, the second highest death toll in the world behind the US. In the US, it plans to extend its blockade, but has begun recruiting 18,000 people to trace the contacts of those infected.

In other developments, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA They said nearly 5,000 coronavirus illnesses and at least 88 deaths have been reported among inmates in American jails and prisons. An additional 2,800 cases and 15 deaths were reported among the guards and other staff members.

