Scott Disick will continue to receive treatment "at home,quot; after his rehabilitation is exposed

As you may have heard, Scott Disick spent a few days in a rehab center before a photo of him leaked there. Now he apparently feels "betrayed,quot; and plans to take legal action.

Plus, she wants to make sure she continues to receive help from her trauma from suddenly losing her mother years ago, even though she retired after her period was exposed online.

That said, an internal report claims to know that Kourtney Kardashian's ex plans to seek private treatment at home.

‘You don't give up asking for help. He still wants to deal with everything that has come up, but he may end up doing it privately at home, "the source said through the media.

Scott initially checked into the All Points North Lodge facility in Colorado on April 28, but had to leave before completing his treatment as soon as his privacy was violated.

Scott is so disappointed and betrayed. There was no way he could stay there. You need to be in a safe space to heal, and now it will be more difficult to trust him. It's gross for someone to do that, they've done real damage. The last thing I needed was for them to be sold that way, "they told the site.

Scott's attorney previously issued a statement via the same outlet: “ In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain Scott has been suffering in silence for many years due to the sudden death of his mother. Following her father's death 3 months later, Scott made the decision to enter a rehab center last week to work on her past trauma. He did not record any alcohol or cocaine abuse. "

The lawyer also made it very clear that the "extreme invasion of (his) privacy,quot; is alarming and that they plan to seek "immediate legal action."



