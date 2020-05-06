Scientists say life could exist on worlds we find hostile – BGR

Hydrogen-rich worlds can harbor life, according to new research showing that microorganisms unaccustomed to a hydrogen atmosphere can survive and reproduce in it.

The study showed that E. coli and yeast continue to live despite the dramatic change to a 100% hydrogen atmosphere.

Going forward, researchers say we should consider hydrogen-rich worlds as possible sources of extraterrestrial life.

When high-powered telescopes look deep into space for exoplanets, the worlds they discover are always interesting for one reason or another. The closest in size and composition to Earth are the most exciting, as we imagine that rocky planets like ours offer the best chance of finding life.

Planets that reside in the habitable zone around their star are even more exciting because they offer the small chance that liquid water exists on their surface. We imagine that water is crucial to life, and oxygen is obviously a great advantage as well. But what if we are not giving Mother Nature enough credit? What if worlds that are soaked in hydrogen and would be hostile to earthly life are actually suitable hosts for life in different ways?

In a new article published in Astronomy of nature, a team of scientists suggests that a hydrogen-heavy world could not only support life, but that life could thrive on such planets. The researchers base their optimism on experiments that showed that both yeast and E. coli are able to survive and reproduce in an atmosphere that contains 100% hydrogen.

Here on Earth, hydrogen gas is not abundant. However, the opposite is true for many other rocky worlds. Astronomers know this because light hydrogen gas in a planet's atmosphere leads to a larger "bubble,quot; worldwide. This makes planets with hydrogen-rich atmospheres easy to detect, but it doesn't necessarily tell us if life exists there.

The researchers fail to make bold statements (they never suggest that alien life on a hydrogen-rich planet is an inevitable conclusion, for example), but they do prove that life could exist in that environment.

"We demonstrated that single-celled microorganisms that do not normally inhabit H2-dominated environments can survive and grow in a 100% H2 atmosphere," the researchers write. "We also describe the astonishing diversity of dozens of different gases produced by E. coli, including many already proposed as possible bio-signature gases. This work demonstrates the usefulness of laboratory experiments to better identify what types of extraterrestrial environments may harbor some possibly detectable life form. "

So if we are looking for extraterrestrial life on distant planets, it seems that we have more options than we could have initially assumed. Of course, the hard part is finding it, and we are not yet close to achieving that goal.

