On Wednesday, the documentary by Michelle Obama Becoming released on Netflix, and the poll says … their penalty fee. The documentary largely follows Michelle on a 2018 book tour of her autobiography, also called Becoming—And it acts more like a companion piece for her bestbook sale than a revealing documentary packed with new information about Michelle's life before, during, and after the White House. But one thing is Clear: Sasha and Malia Obama are much more interesting than their parents right now.

The sisters appear briefly towards the end of the documentary; Malia congratulates her mother after one of the events of her book tour, and there are images of Malia and Sasha hugging Michelle as she talks about the weirdness of being an "empty nest" in a voiceover. "That has been exciting," said Michelle. "To see the two beans you were in charge of growing."

Sasha and Malia then share their hopes that their mother will move forward in a time that is filmed differently than the rest of the documentary, making it look like it was released at the last minute.

"I am excited that she is proud of what she has done," said Sasha. "Because I think the most important thing for a human being is to be proud of himself."

"We no longer face the same scrutiny, being able to let all of that stop thinking creates so much more space," Malia said.

President Obama and Michelle made a deliberate effort to keep their children out of the spotlight in the hope that they will live as normal a life as possible. They were the youngest occupants of the White House since the Kennedy boys, and after the vile press obsession with teenage Chelsea Clinton and the widely publicized antics of the Bush twins, it's easy to understand why. Wwhile Malia, 21, and Sasha, 18, fellto-the temperaments of the earth suggest that they are extraordinarily normal for the children of a president, let's face it: the shit was probably crazy for them, and it still could be; Malia can't even smoke a j, drink pink, kiss her boo, or dance in peace with The Killers without a tabloid crawling up the ass.

The Obama sisters deserve their privacy, and the fact that I hardly know what Sasha Obama voice It seems like a testament to the fact that they are good enough at maintaining that privacy.

But the curiosity is still there: how were those eight years and how did it affect their lives advance? Are they ideologically more to the left than their father, like many of their fellow zoomers? Do you ever have political discussions with him? Are they ashamed when they see their mother hug George W. Bush? Should I send Sasha Obama my old man Rock against bush CD (she used Docs once, OK)? Are they making fun of Barack? Who did they support in the 2020 primaries? Where did Sasha Obama get his Aaliyah drug shirt from? What is the favorite song of Malia's killers? Do they have a secret TikTok? What is your favorite meme? Who do they represent? Are they Barbz? Did Malia ever get mad at whoever leaked that photo of her playing beer pong?

I just have a few questions. Maybe Netflix can cover that, and more, in another documentary one day.