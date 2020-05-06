Sara Ali Khan misses being on set but reminds herself why staying home is important



Sara Ali Khan made her debut in 2018 at Kedarnath and was seen shortly thereafter on Simmba and most recently on Love Aaj Kal. The actress

She already has a good following and everything she posts on social media soon goes viral. Whether it's her videos with her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, her vacation photos, or transformation images, the actress surely knows how to keep her fans alert.

Sara went to social media today to reveal that she misses being on set. However, he realizes why it is necessary. Sara wrote: "I miss being a #working #woman on a #working #Wednesday. But for now, I'm a cook, cleaner, TV junkie, nerdy reader, annoying sister, needy daughter, a responsible citizen and human hope. #stayhome #staysafe #staypositive "Well, we agree with the pretty girl!



