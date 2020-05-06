San Jose's long-distance courtship becomes California's first virtual COVID-19 wedding – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (KPIX) – When government offices closed due to the coronavirus shelter order in place, it also closed many wedding plans. But on Tuesday, love conquered everything when the first remote online marriage ceremony in California during the COVID-19 era occurred in South Bay.

KPIX 5 spoke to the happy couple minutes after they made it official in front of a handful of family and friends, many of them joined from India. Love and Sarita Singhal are now the first couples in the state to marry via Zoom.

It is a "yes I want,quot; unlike any we have seen here in California.

The Love and Sarita Singhal ceremony was officiated by Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez.

"We never expected this to come first. We just wanted to get married and the fact that it is happening for the first time in California makes it a bit special for us. It's also a memorable thing for us, "said Love Singhal.

The two met in 2016 on an Indian marriage website. They trusted Skype for much of their long-distance relationship.

“I waited a long time and finally the time came. So now I'm with him, so now I feel really good, "said Sarita Singhal.

The two were originally supposed to get married on March 19 at the Santa Clara County Wedding Chapel. But the shelter-in-place order forced them to postpone it, and flight restrictions meant that their parents were unable to attend.

Tonight, they danced to their favorite Ed Sheeren song, in front of a handful of family and friends. Many of them joined Zoom's video call from India.

The Singhals also shared a cake that the two made in their San José apartment.

“Right now there are many negative things in the world, in life. And we have to find everything that is positive and we must maintain it. Try to get there, get there and don't wait, and just do it, "said Love Singhal.

As for their honeymoon, the Singhals had planned to cruise to Mexico, but it was canceled. So they say they will think of a new destination for when traveling is safer.