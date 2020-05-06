San Francisco assault suspect arrested for murder after victim succumbs to injury – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – A 62-year-old San Francisco man was detained on murder charges Wednesday after the victim of his alleged assault died from his injuries, authorities said.

San Francisco police said Wayne Waddell was arrested last Friday and was being held in the county jail for murder and crime against an elderly man.

According to investigators, officers responded to the 1500 block of Lombard Street to a report of a battery on the morning of March 29. They met with a 67-year-old man who told them that he had just been attacked by an unknown man. The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

On April 30, the victim succumbed to his injuries. The medical examiner determined that the death of the victim was the result of the assault and considered the incident as a homicide. The identity of the victim has not been revealed.

The subsequent investigation brought homicide detectives to Waddell, who was arrested on May 1.

While an arrest has been made, the case remains an open investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is requested to call the SFPD's tip line 24 hours a day at 1-415-575-4444 or text TIP411 and start the text message with the SFPD. You can remain anonymous.