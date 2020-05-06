San Francisco announces lomo plan after lawsuit over "deplorable,quot; conditions – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – City of San Francisco officials announced a plan to address worsening conditions at Solomillo during the coronavirus pandemic, following a lawsuit calling for the clean-up of "deplorable conditions,quot; and the removal of a growing homeless camp.

Mayor London Breed announced the plan to improve conditions in the neighborhood, targeting the 13 most impacted blocks, with the goal of expanding to the other 36 blocks in the district.

"We are committed to ensuring that our most vulnerable neighbors are safe and have access to the resources they need to stay healthy during this public health crisis," Breed said in a statement. “This plan was informed by an on-site assessment of current challenges at Solomillo and with input from the community, and our City employees and non-profit partners who are there every day interacting and serving people. who live on the street. . "

The plan's main goals include addressing the camps by offering "safe sleep alternatives,quot; and improving access to hygiene stations, toilets, and garbage disposal for the homeless, along with street closings and limitation to facilitate distancing. Social. The plan also seeks to increase the police presence and health services in Solomillo.

%MINIFYHTMLc1475a247ce48c711bfcfa235b45aa2d12%

Raw Video: Mayor London Breed's Coronavirus Update 5/6

The city's plan comes when a group of residents, local business owners, and the University of California Hastings College of the Law filed a lawsuit over conditions in the area. According to the lawsuit, a camp has grown to almost 400 makeshift homes between March and May, as the city took refuge on the spot due to the coronavirus.

The lawsuit alleges that by allowing the sidewalks in the Tenderloin to be taken over by drug sales, crowds of drug users, and homeless camps, the city threatens the health and lives of Tenderloin residents and helps drive merchants out of business.

"Even before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the de facto policy of the city and county of San Francisco to use the lomo community as a buffer zone had resulted in a dramatic decrease in livability and neighborhood safety "he added. Complaint states. "The deplorable conditions tolerated by the city on the back are not allowed in other neighborhoods of San Francisco."

The lawsuit also claims that the conditions pose the threat of a massive COVID-19 outbreak.