San Bernardino County Tops 100 Deaths, Ventura Approaches 600 Confirmed Cases – Up News Info Los Angeles

– After reporting the same numbers across the county for three days in a row, San Bernardino reported more than 100 new coronavirus cases and four more deaths Tuesday, while Ventura County reported additional cases.

In San Bernardino County, there were 2,329 total cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, an increase of 147 cases since Monday, and 101 deaths related to the virus, an increase of four.

Ventura County reported 18 new cases of coronavirus, with a total of 595 cases and 19 deaths. Of those cases, 416 have been recovered. There were 160 active quarantined cases.

The county said 22 were currently hospitalized, with 11 in intensive care units.

As of Tuesday, San Bernardino County had evaluated 24,413 people and Ventura County had evaluated 11,854.