Ryan Reynolds jokes that he misses his secret family

Ryan Reynolds he has to get something out of his chest.
During Tuesday's episode at The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, the dead Pool actor said to the host Jimmy Fallon who has been missing his "secret family,quot; for the past few weeks, joking that he decided to practice social distancing with his "Hollywood,quot; family, which is made up of his wife Blake Lively and his three young daughters, instead.
"It was a jolt with my public family or my secret family in Denmark," he said. "It was a real shake-up. I miss Luna, Lekhet and Uhn a lot." Intoning, Jimmy joked, "I love Uhn. Give Uhn the best," to which Ryan replied, "One is so sweet. Yes, I went with the Hollywood family." He added: "And it was great. It's a decision that I don't regret at all."
Still on the subject of his public family, as he called it, Ryan joked that he fears the pandemic has set a "dangerous precedent,quot; for his children regarding how long he's been home with them between projects.
"Frankly, I think it sets a dangerous precedent, Jimmy," he said. "You know, I think when we look at this from here on out, they'll think about me and how I used to be a present father and I worry about it. I worry about the following: 'Remember when Dad was just home all the time and always on our grill? "
On a more serious note, the 6 underground Star continued: "It's actually been amazing because, you know, I'm trying to allow myself to appreciate it as much as possible because at the same time you think there are a lot of people in the world who are … -no good thing this is causing a lot of anxiety free for a lot of different people and things. So I'm trying to allow myself to appreciate real time with the family and spend as much time as possible. "
But getting locked up with his little ones and Blake's has not exactly been an easy feat.
"It really wavers between a deep and beautiful connection and then all of a sudden it's the third act of Aliens"Ryan added." Suddenly, I'm having a totally normal conversation with a 3-year-old boy, then he spits acid on my face and runs for my life in the belly of a ship, and I wear nothing but tank tops, sweaty as hell " .
Shifting gears, the duo also talked about Ryan's upcoming movie. Red notice, which also stars Dwayne Johnson. After telling the Saturday night live As the movie closed due to coronavirus concerns, he joked that the movie could have been completed had it not been for him and the constant shenanigans of WWE alum.
"I've known Dwayne for about 15 years, so we tend to spend time trying to make us laugh, which is very irresponsible with Netflix and their money," he said. "But, you know, it's a great movie in the end once you get 28 in a can."
Find out how Ryan always gets Dwayne to break during a scene in the funny video above!
