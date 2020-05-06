Ryan Reynolds jokes that he misses his secret family

Ryan Reynolds he has to get something out of his chest.

During Tuesday's episode at The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, the dead Pool actor said to the host Jimmy Fallon who has been missing his "secret family,quot; for the past few weeks, joking that he decided to practice social distancing with his "Hollywood,quot; family, which is made up of his wife Blake Lively and his three young daughters, instead.

"It was a jolt with my public family or my secret family in Denmark," he said. "It was a real shake-up. I miss Luna, Lekhet and Uhn a lot." Intoning, Jimmy joked, "I love Uhn. Give Uhn the best," to which Ryan replied, "One is so sweet. Yes, I went with the Hollywood family." He added: "And it was great. It's a decision that I don't regret at all."

Still on the subject of his public family, as he called it, Ryan joked that he fears the pandemic has set a "dangerous precedent,quot; for his children regarding how long he's been home with them between projects.