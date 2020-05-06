Ryan Murphy reveals how he got Macaulay Culkin at AHS

Ryan Murphy is no stranger to the headlines with its American horror story launching movements. Over the years, Murphy and his AHS The team has attracted several A-listers and award winners who don't normally do television roles, from Jessica Lange to Lady Gaga. And for the next American horror story season 10, Murphy did it again when he announced Macaulay Culkin It would be part of the cast.

How did Murphy get Culkin on board? It involves a "very, very cool crazy part,quot; and "crazy erotic sex,quot; with costing Kathy Bates.

"You know, it came about just because it's how I always do things (laughs) where I've always loved Macaulay Culkin's work. I loved everything he has done, I love the things he did at Home Alone, I also loved the kind of Older and newer things he did. And he hasn't worked in a long time, "Murphy explained.