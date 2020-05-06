Ryan Murphy reveals how he got Macaulay Culkin at AHS

Ryan Murphy is no stranger to the headlines with its American horror story launching movements. Over the years, Murphy and his AHS The team has attracted several A-listers and award winners who don't normally do television roles, from Jessica Lange to Lady Gaga. And for the next American horror story season 10, Murphy did it again when he announced Macaulay Culkin It would be part of the cast.
How did Murphy get Culkin on board? It involves a "very, very cool crazy part,quot; and "crazy erotic sex,quot; with costing Kathy Bates.
"You know, it came about just because it's how I always do things (laughs) where I've always loved Macaulay Culkin's work. I loved everything he has done, I love the things he did at Home Alone, I also loved the kind of Older and newer things he did. And he hasn't worked in a long time, "Murphy explained.
"So, I have this part very, very crazy. And I asked to speak to him on the phone and he said he was fine," Murphy said in an interview while promoting his Netflix series. Hollywood. "(When) I release, I never let people read things, usually. I said, 'OK, here's the release'. And I told them the character and told him that he has crazy erotic sex with Kathy Bates and she does other things. And she stopped and said, "Sounds like the role I was born to play." So, she signed up right then and there. "
"We are waiting for the crisis to end because all those scripts are written and I am excited that he interprets that part. I am excited that he is in my world because I believe … I will want to do many things with him if he wants to work, because I believe it's fascinating and interesting, and I think it has a soul, "Murphy continued. "There is both light and darkness with Macaulay Culkin that draws me."
In addition to Culkin and Bates, Season 10 of American horror story is set to star Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Billie lourd, Leslie Grossman, Adina Goalkeeper, Lily rabe, Angelica Ross and Finn wittrock.
American horror story It usually premieres in the fall on FX, but given the coronavirus and production shutdowns, that day may be delayed.
