RTD tightens rules, expands surveillance to keep poor and homeless away

The list of ways the Regional Transportation District discriminates against people living in poverty continues to grow.

Its board members used the coronavirus pandemic as an excuse to quickly push new rules that effectively give RTD's fast-growing security forces a blank check to kick out homeless people. They recently approved the new restrictions despite a federal regulation that requires RTD to serve people of all income levels equally.

RTD also burdens the poor with some of the highest rates in the country. His new discount program aims to lower prices from the 78,000 he hopes to sign up by the end of the year. But only a small fraction will register successfully because the process is complicated. And a growing bunch of RTD policies are designed to sweep homeless people away.

Transit facilities are not homeless shelters. But like libraries and parks, they often provide a place for people with nowhere to go. And as RTD disperses the homeless, many are likely to crowd into the few areas where they are still allowed during the shutdown, possibly exacerbating this public health crisis.

The poor feel especially unpleasant in the Great Hall of Union Station. Since its reopening in 2014, after public funds bought and remodeled it, the space has been touted as "the Denver living room."

But Jerry Burton, who has experienced homelessness and is now an activist for the Homeless Out Loud group, says he never felt welcome. "People who have money can use that space as a living room," he says. "But if you dress badly, if you look a certain way, if you act a certain way, you are not allowed."

RTD leased the building to Union Station Associates, a group of private companies that put up signs in February that it could kick out anyone who doesn't buy something from one of its exclusive sellers. In its lease, RTD did not have to grant such power.

"It shouldn't have a structure that creates private spaces in a public building," says Denise Maes, director of public policy for the ACLU of Colorado.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, RTD also adopted an extreme and unreasonable emergency rule. Limit the time people can spend inside Civic Center Station and Union Station Bus Station to 10 minutes. The regulation is disproportionately directed at the homeless, but affects everyone.

"With our reduced services, many people can be waiting more than 10 minutes," says Shontel Lewis, an elected board member representing parts of Denver, Aurora and Adams County.

Beyond the emergency rules, most RTD directors rushed through an April 21 update of their broader code of conduct. The regulations list the violations in such broad terms that they could include almost anything people do while waiting or traveling in transit, including falling asleep. To justify the hasty move, the agency noted the increasing calls to the police.

RTD Traffic Police reported 1,696 incidents in the Union Station bus lobby last year, about five a day. The number has increased 30 percent in the past year, but a dramatic boost in surveillance may be responsible for the increasing activity. "Any area that is overly guarded is going to find more problems," says Maes.

RTD spent more than $ 35 million on security last year, a 37 percent increase from 2017. Funds support the new N-Line commuter train, officials say. But for a rail line, the increase is substantial, especially for one that has yet to open.

RTD may have gone too far by increasing its security forces. The Denver Police Department, for example, employs approximately 1,600 officers. RTD now has around 800. Of these, 13 are traffic police. RTD also draws on 260 off-duty officers from local police departments. But most of the agency's security forces, more than 600 armed security guards, are provided through a $ 22 million annual contract with private firm Allied Universal.

"If you are overly monitoring an area, you are likely to have unfortunate interactions that may not have to happen at all," says Maes.

One such interaction occurred on April 20, 2018. A new lawsuit alleges that four security officers were involved in an incident in which Denver artist Raverro Stinnett was hit unconscious. He was waiting for a train, but ended up being the victim of an attack that left him with permanent brain damage. The guards did not report the attack. One considered it as usual.

"It wasn't that it was anything out of the ordinary," Victor Diaz, one of the guards, told investigators, according to the lawsuit and reported by Up News Info.

RTD convicted the officers and fired them. But Allied trains officers poorly, the lawsuit alleges, a problem RTD could overcome if it relied more on the royal police than on private guards.

In Denver, we allow about 3,943 to 5,000 people to live homeless. This cruel reality worsens as we make it illegal for these people to exist almost anywhere.

A new RTD committee will analyze the impact of the new code of conduct, it will meet for the first time this morning. But his sincerity must be questioned. The assessment will end in July, a period in which the number of passengers is likely to remain low as people continue social distancing practices.

Until we house everyone, we must show compassion for the non-hosted, even if seeing them in vehicles and RTD stations makes us uncomfortable.

Andy Bosselman is a monthly columnist for the Denver Post, a freelance writer and former editor of Streetsblog Denver. Find him on Twitter @andybosselman.