Rocker Travis McCready pre-orders America's first live concert amid coronavirus pandemic

Bishop Gunn's leader has booked a concert in Arkansas while Governor Asa Hutchinson is relaxing the state's blockade restrictions amid the current Covid-19 crisis.

Bishop Gunn Leader Travis McCready He plans to play at the first concert in the United States with forced social distancing measures.

Mass gatherings have been banned across the United States since March 2020 in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus, effectively preventing musicians from performing in public places.

With governors in many US states. USA Relaxing closing restrictions and orders to stay home, McCready has booked a concert at TempleLive's venue in Fort Smith, Arkansas, on May 15, three days before the state governor Asa Hutchinson It has declared concerts can be held again.

Guidelines on Ticketmaster's website for the show state that only 229 seats will be sold at the 1,100-capacity venue, creating groups of socially estranged fans, and all attendees will be required to wear face masks and take their temperature before arriving.

TempleLive executive Mike Brown tells Billboard magazine that he is confident the concert will continue, despite being booked before Arkansas meeting restrictions are officially lifted.

"We actually just had a conversation with the state health department," he says. "The governor has done a great job with his administration and how he has handled this."

Comparing the concert with a religious gathering, he adds: "If you are a church, there are no restrictions on how many people you can have inside as long as they comply with CDC guidelines and are kept six feet away. Therefore, our position it's a public meeting it's a public meeting, regardless of the reason, whether you're going to a quilting event, a church, or a concert. Tell me the difference, because in our opinion it's discriminatory. "