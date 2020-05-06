Robert Pattinson: Would you reprise your role as "Twilight,quot; if the new book "Midnight Sun,quot; were adapted into a movie?

As you may have heard, a new book from the Twilight franchise will be released this summer! It's called "Midnight Sun,quot;, and it's an account of the whole story from Edward's point of view instead of Bella's.

Along with the news that another book will be published in August, fans have also been wondering if Robert Pattinson would hypothetically replay the vampire character if they ever made another movie in the series.

Would you replay the role that made you famous or have you completely overcome it?

After all, right now, it's hard to know if Stephenie Meyer's new Twilight book will end up being adapted for the big screen just like the previous ones.

But on stage yes, a source close to Rob shared through HollywoodLife how it feels to star in Midnight Sun!

& # 39; Rob is very proud to be connected with the Twilight franchise, as he provided so many memories for ever personally and certainly helped his career through all the movies and fandom that arose from him, but when it comes of the new book an advanced copy has not been given to know what other directions it can take, besides obviously about Edward's perspective, "they said.

They went on to say that he would love to do something and is not against going back in some way, but by the time that happens, if he is, he is also very realistic and knows he might be too old to do it. nothing with that. But obviously no decision or discussion has been addressed, but he wouldn't be surprised if they offered him something in the future and he will cross that path when he arrives. "

Ad %MINIFYHTML3b4304ee299cc47dbcf06aad1a5b5a1914% %MINIFYHTML3b4304ee299cc47dbcf06aad1a5b5a1983% %MINIFYHTML3b4304ee299cc47dbcf06aad1a5b5a1983%

Would you like to see Robert Pattinson reprise his iconic role or not?



Post views:

0 0