Riverdale's Love Square is not over

Tonight Riverdale end did not become the Riverdale End to mid-shoot of what the next episode was supposed to be, but that doesn't mean we don't have much left to ponder after that cliffhanger.
The strange voyeur-lover of video tapes has hit again, and this time they have proven too close for comfort. After leaving tapes depicting the fake version of Jughead's nearby murder in the woods, and the actual murder of Jason Blossom by Clifford Blossom, there is now a tape portraying the fictional murder of Director Honey, which only exists in the story that Jughead He wrote for his University of Iowa app, which we saw on the screen along with how the kids actually humiliated and fired Principal Honey.
Very few people know what that original ending was, but of course that doesn't mean we can narrow down the suspect list to only people who have read that original story, like showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa he told us.
That Cliffhanger
"You think it means that he is someone who reads the story, or is aware of the children's efforts to fire Mr. Honey, or someone who has been spying on Betty and Jughead, or has inside information on who is doing this, but I would be remiss in saying that there are a lot of changes in this particular story, and that's all I'll say about it, "he says. "But yours is a good observation, let me say that."
Of course, that cliffhanger was only supposed to be a cliffhanger until the next episode, not until next season. The next episode would have been the prom, and it was half-shot before production had to close. Not only would we have seen more of this video situation, but it would have been a return to the plaza of love that is plaguing the four nuclei.
Love square
"In the last episode, it felt like when Betty and Archie had a really big conversation in the bunker, it felt like Betty was ready to re-engage with Jughead and, whatever her bond or relationship with Archie was, she reconfirmed her feelings for Jughead. Archie, on the other hand, struck me as confused as ever, and I think we're going to trace both stories, "says Aguirre-Sacasa. "We are going to trace Betty trying to reconnect with Jughead and Archie trying to sort through her feelings, a great image of her life and Veronica in the next handful of episodes, and I would say the story is not over yet."
This episode was a kind of pause in "great things to come," he explains, and the prom will take us back to that story.
"A lot of important things happened (in the next episode), particularly for Archie and Veronica," he says, which is part of the reason they weren't able to make that episode the ending despite filming a good chunk of it. .
"The first thing I did (when the production closed) was to watch a rough assembly of episode 20, which has a lot of fun, big, and dramatic stuff, but we just didn't have some key relationship scenes between Betty and Jughead and Archie and Veronica, especially Archie and Veronica, "he explains. "And I felt good, as much as I would like to end the prom, I don't think it's possible."
So now, the fifth season of Riverdale will kick off with the prom, followed by the two episodes that were planned for the end of this season. We will see the children graduate, and then there is a big question mark about what follows.
A new topic
This finale introduced what feels like a new concept to kids in Riverdale that will become a theme in the next episodes: not everything has to be all dark and murderous.
As Jughead was finishing his story, he realized that murdering director Honey, even in fiction, was a deeply troubling concept, and that it was all too dark around here. Aguirre-Sacasa says the show planned to explore this idea in the next episodes, which we hope to see.
"As a child and teenager I used to read all these young adult thrillers, like Kill Mr. Griffin It was a kind of defining book from my teens, so I wanted to do a version of this story, "he says." And as we were writing it, it felt like wow, we could use this to show a kind of fun house that reflects what our kids normally do, and it felt like a way to almost deconstruct that, and what's interesting is that that theme brings us to end of the next three episodes, this idea that violence as entertainment or that children become insensitive to violence and what that means is something that we explore in the next episodes. "
"Then, what on the one hand is a bit of a farce and a bit of special presumption, acquires a deeper resonance, both in the last acts of the episode and in the preview," explains Aguirre-Sacasa. "It is a big theme for us this season that Jughead realizes in this episode."
Jughead's great understanding came after the gang fired Honey, and everyone found out that he was actually doing a good job of running the school and defending his students, but his discussion about it with Betty was interrupted by the arrival of a New videotape showing images of a cabin in the woods, which led to the newest and most alarming tape.
We will have to wait until next season to know what that film is about and what happens next, but that was undoubtedly an image to leave us in the coming months. Thanks for the nightmares Riverdale.
Stay tuned for more from Aguirre-Sacasa about the future of Riverdale How graduation is coming.
