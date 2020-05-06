Riverdale's Love Square is not over

That Cliffhanger

"You think it means that he is someone who reads the story, or is aware of the children's efforts to fire Mr. Honey, or someone who has been spying on Betty and Jughead, or has inside information on who is doing this, but I would be remiss in saying that there are a lot of changes in this particular story, and that's all I'll say about it, "he says. "But yours is a good observation, let me say that."

Of course, that cliffhanger was only supposed to be a cliffhanger until the next episode, not until next season. The next episode would have been the prom, and it was half-shot before production had to close. Not only would we have seen more of this video situation, but it would have been a return to the plaza of love that is plaguing the four nuclei.

Love square

"In the last episode, it felt like when Betty and Archie had a really big conversation in the bunker, it felt like Betty was ready to re-engage with Jughead and, whatever her bond or relationship with Archie was, she reconfirmed her feelings for Jughead. Archie, on the other hand, struck me as confused as ever, and I think we're going to trace both stories, "says Aguirre-Sacasa. "We are going to trace Betty trying to reconnect with Jughead and Archie trying to sort through her feelings, a great image of her life and Veronica in the next handful of episodes, and I would say the story is not over yet."