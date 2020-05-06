Riverdale Finale was a fun challenge for director Madchen Amick

Amick started acting on camera when he was 16 in 1987, and says directing is something he always knew in the back of his mind that was something he wanted to do.

"It started to become more and more frequent, I would say in the last 10 years, so I have been working towards that goal, and I am very grateful and grateful to have the opportunity from (showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa) and Berlanti Productions and The CW , and I'm so excited that he's finally here, "she says.

Finally, getting behind the camera felt "very rewarding," he explains, because he always reads scripts visually.

"I am really visual and I can see how it unfolds, so having the opportunity to realize that vision in all the different layers that you do in the preparation work and on the set, I felt very gratifying." He says.

After starring in Twin Peaks for so long, Amick learned from a legend, the same legend that gave title to last week's Riverdale episode: "Lynchian."