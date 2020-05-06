Riverdale Finale was a fun challenge for director Madchen Amick

This is not your typical Riverdale final.
First of all, it was star-led Madchen Amick in her directorial debut. Second, it was not meant to be a Riverdale end first. Production was forced to close due to the pandemic with two and a half episodes remaining to film, so instead of an hour full of revelations to solve some mysteries and set some new ones for next season, the end of tonight is a different kind of story
He follows just about every Riverdale High student we know and love to confront Principal Honey (Kerr Smith) as he tries to cancel the prom, which to them is just the straw that broke the glass. But at the same time, Jughead has to write a story for a college entrance application, so he writes a story about the final revenge against a strict director. The two versions of the events, real and fictional, unfold at the same time, and it was the responsibility of director Amick to weave it all together, along with the continuing story of those creepy video tapes being distributed throughout the city.
Amick started acting on camera when he was 16 in 1987, and says directing is something he always knew in the back of his mind that was something he wanted to do.
"It started to become more and more frequent, I would say in the last 10 years, so I have been working towards that goal, and I am very grateful and grateful to have the opportunity from (showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa) and Berlanti Productions and The CW , and I'm so excited that he's finally here, "she says.
Finally, getting behind the camera felt "very rewarding," he explains, because he always reads scripts visually.
"I am really visual and I can see how it unfolds, so having the opportunity to realize that vision in all the different layers that you do in the preparation work and on the set, I felt very gratifying." He says.
After starring in Twin Peaks for so long, Amick learned from a legend, the same legend that gave title to last week's Riverdale episode: "Lynchian."
"It has given me a film base where I soaked up as a new 16-year-old girl recently arrived from Reno, Nevada," she says of Twin peaks creator David lynch. "Coming to Hollywood, Twin peaks It was one of the main things that he had done up to that point, so I guess I've always seen things differently because of that experience, which I think is really cool and inspiring because I'm really not too scared because I could see him do a Such an innovative film, especially on television. Nobody was doing the kinds of things he was doing, so I definitely have that on my base and I see everything through that lens. "
Almost half of the episode is a fantasy that is parallel but goes far beyond what is really happening to the characters, and at first Amick wanted it to look like a fantasy until he had a conversation with Aguirre-Sacasa.
"I just went into an immediate situation, like I wanted to go completely. Something different, with anamorphic lenses and all these kinds of things, and he had to control me a little," he says. "He said no, I want him to feel a little bit questioning whether you're watching fantasy or reality, it could be any one of them. So I started running around with that idea, coming up with some fun tricks where we follow someone from today to fantasy and then back. "
He also wanted the costumes to play with the fantasy look of the episode, partly to help the actors and partly to bring some iconic looks.
"It was very confusing for everyone, so what I wanted to do to try to help was really increase the reality of the fantasies, so I was careful to choose the wardrobe options that I felt were pushing a little and making the characters feel just like, more iconic, a nod to Archie's comics, and I think that helped a little. "
He also had to remind the cast that in some scenes, they might go a little harder than normal. Sometimes that included herself, and she says she had trouble memorizing lines while her brain was in "director mode." And a specific cast member didn't help.
"I think the only person who deliberately gave me a hard time was Skeet, because that's him," she says. "He's always been like a brother, where he's always bothering me on purpose, so of course he had to challenge me, but other than that it was a really fun experience."
Amick had three days in four days of editing when production stopped, and the rest of the team was halfway through filming for the next episode. At the time they didn't know if it would only be a temporary shutdown, and no one knew for a while how they would choose to end the season. At one point, Amick wondered if they would even air their episode and choose to end the musical, but despite being chosen as the season finale, the episode remained largely intact, he says.
"He just happened to be a good cliffhanger by chance," she says. "They tied up some loose ends, but it was also causing some new things in the story, so I think it ended up being a kind of happy accident."
Also, a good time.
"It was really fun torturing poor Mr. Honey throughout this episode," she says. "And he had fun. He also had fun doing it."
Riverdale airs tonight at 8 p.m. at The CW.
%MINIFYHTML6c4f440bd39434f2c001e711415d02a213%