Riddhima Sahni publishes two beautiful photos of Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor succumbed to cancer after a two-year fight on April 30, 2020. The loss left the entire industry in shock. A prayer meeting was held at his memory home on Sunday, after which his ashes were dipped in Banganga, Mumbai.

Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Sahni resides in Delhi. She was unable to fly to Mumbai for her funeral rites on April 30 due to the closure. He arrived in Mumbai by road the following day and attended the prayer meeting. Since the news of his death came out, Riddhima has been actively sharing old photos of his beloved father with family members on social media.

In his recent post, he shared a black and white photo of Rishi-Neetu's wedding. In another story, she posted a photo of Rishi Kapoor with his mother, Krishna Raj Kapoor, and captioned it: "Reunited with his favorite person."

Riddhima is currently in Mumbai, staying with his mother as the family mourns the loss of the veteran.