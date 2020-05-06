Ricky Gervais Reaches General Agreement With Netflix When 'After Life' Returns For Season 3 – Up News Info

Ricky Gervais has reached a general agreement with Netflix while the streamer brings comedy back After life for a third season

The office The creator will develop new scripted projects for the digital platform, as well as special offers as part of the multi-year agreement.

This comes after the release of the second season of the British comedy.

Set in the fictional small town of Tambury, the drama comedy series follows Tony (Gervais), a writer for the local newspaper whose life is turned after his wife dies of cancer. In series 2, Tony tries to become a best friend to those around him as he continues to struggle with his own pain. Each character is grappling with their own problems and that is only intensified by the looming threat of the local newspaper closing.

Related story New Hollywood podcast: Laura Harrier on the inspiration behind the & # 39; Hollywood & # 39; character and quarantined snack habits %MINIFYHTML858fbcf60d27b9d3ded6de2707f3291b12%

After Life is a Netflix original series from Derek Productions. The six-part series is created, written, and directed by Gervais. Charlie Hanson is a producer and Gervais and Duncan Hayes are executive producers.

Last month, Gervais told Up News Info that he could break his two-season record and finish, as has been the case with all of his other scripted projects. “I could see myself doing a third season for the first time, because I love the world. There are so many strong characters. I would say there are six characters who could have their own sitcom; that could be the protagonist of a sitcom. Even the place is a character, I think. We've only seen five hours of all those people. That's nothing. How well do you know someone in five hours? You know, it's still only half a season of an American sitcom, if you count the two seasons, "he said.

"However, I have not run out of ideas, because we have not delved into many of these characters. You can keep turning the knife. It is the tip of the iceberg. It is like, imagine that you moved to a city and met some people. You have I spent five hours there. Don't go, "I think I know everything about this city," he added.