RHOA fans want Carlos King and Phaedra Parks to return: Carlos King reveals if Kandi Burruss' sexual assault rumor started

This season of Real Housewives of Atlanta started strong and ended weakly. Now that the installment is gearing up to air their reunion episodes, fans are already talking about who they want next season.

A former cast member who was fired after spreading a nasty rumor is on many people's minds when it comes to who should return. Phaedra Parks has been the number one name mentioned in the dedicated Real Housewives of Atlanta fan pages that help amplify the drama and excitement of the season.

There are also some who want Sheree Whitfield and Claudia Jordan to return.

Nene Leakes recently said that she would like to see Phaedra return after Kandi Burruss and Cynthia Bailey planned the return of Kenya Moore. However, Kandi has said in the past that if Phaedra is invited back, she may decide to leave the show.

This is because Phaedra was discovered by her former best friend Porsha Williams upon hearing that Kandi and Todd Tucker planned to drug Porsha and take her to their "sex dungeon,quot;.

That was the last RHOA season for Phaedra Parks and then-producer Carlos King.

There has been a long-standing rumor that Phaedra didn't make the shocking claim on her own, she was fed by a producer who everyone assumed was Carlos considering the time he was leaving the show.

King recently completed an interview with Dr. Heavenly from Married to Medicine where he clarified a few things. First, Bravo did not fire him, he went alone.

Two, it had nothing to do with the rumor that accused Kandi of planning a sexual assault.

‘I left the show. They didn't fire me. That will always be the dumbest rumor when it comes to that. And it's fun because when you Google something, I've been fired as many times as if I was in "The Apprentice,quot;. It is the dumbest rumor that exists. They didn't fire me. And the other thing about the whole situation that happened in season 9, I had nothing to do with it. Let me make that very clear. If that was the case, I wouldn't be here today. I'd be in jail, so let's start there. And that's all I'll say about it. "

It is also at the tip of the tongues of viewers who claim that this season was the product of poor production and editing. Many feel that Carlos should return so that the stories can be as juicy as they once were.

